Fortnite cheater ordered to pay Epic Games hefty settlement

Unlike several other multiplayer games, Fortnite has successfully avoided an influx of hackers in the community. The game's anti-cheat efficiently catches players using third-party software, and even the developers leave no opportunity for strict action against anyone who promotes such malpractices.

Regardless, cheaters can always come up with new methods to gain an unfair advantage and sell them to other players who wish to get good results effortlessly.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral Epic Games took a Fortnite cheater known as BlazeFN to court in Australia.



He ended up apologizing, and shut down his business of selling compromised accounts, and paying Epic for damages, which they will donate to charity. Epic Games took a Fortnite cheater known as BlazeFN to court in Australia.He ended up apologizing, and shut down his business of selling compromised accounts, and paying Epic for damages, which they will donate to charity.

Here's how Epic Games dealt with a player who sold cheats and accounts illegally.

Fortnite cheater pays for his actions

BlazeFN is a player from Australia who ran a shop named Sellix, where users could purchase cheats such as aimbots. Moreover, old accounts with rare cosmetics that were no longer active were up for grabs in this clearly illegal shop.

After identifying the culprit, Epic Games took the matter to the Federal Court of Australia. Proceedings began in April 2021 and the court finally ruled in favor of Fortnite developers.

As a result, BlazeFN's item shop that resembled the in-game shop is no longer available and he also has to pay an amount that was decided by both parties. The money will be donated to Child's Play, a charity that works to improve the conditions for teens and children in hospitals.

Fortnite account seller BlazeFN opens up following the court's ruling

In a statement released on Twitter, BlazeFN acknowledged that he sold unauthorized cheats and compromised accounts. He's promised to never repeat the same, and expects people to stop contacting him about cheats or accounts.

As of now, it is unclear if the people who purchased cheats from BlazeFN will suffer similarly. According to the report by GameSpot, such players might have to face at least certain in-game penalties.

Epic Games also released a statement on the matter:

"Selling compromised player accounts and cheat technologies puts people’s information at risk and ruins the experience for people who are playing fairly. We take the illegal sale of these items seriously and we’ll pursue all available options to make sure our games remain fun, fair and never pay-to-win."

It is evident that the strictness towards cheaters in the Fortnite community has not changed a bit. From banning Jarvis for promoting cheating as a joke to the aforementioned court trial against BlazeFN, the developers have made it clear that they won't tolerate anything that makes their F2P title seem unfair.

Having said that, Fortnite is in no way entirely unaffected by cheaters, stream snipers, and hackers. There's scope for improvement in detection systems that are supposed to quickly identify cheaters. Furthermore, the use of Cronus Zen that allows Loopers to employ aim-enhancing mods is still a bone of contention.

