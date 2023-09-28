Fortnite: Claim the Capture Point on the floating Loot Island 

As part of the Fortnite Week 5 challenges in Chapter 4 Season 4, you will have to reach the floating Loot Island and then claim the Capture Point on it. it's an interesting location that isn't really displayed on the map. Furthermore, the floating Loot Island also has some amazing loot, which is a good enough incentive for players to explore it whenever they come across it.

Fortnite weekly challenges are a great way for players to acquire a decent amount of XP. So, where can players find the floating Loot Island, and how does one claim the Capture Point on it? This article provides details.

Fortnite floating Loot Island location in Chapter 4 Season 4

Interestingly enough, the Fortnite floating Loot Island location isn't location-specific. Over the course of a match, the island will spawn through a rift. This generally happens during the later stages of the match, but in some cases, it could be during the early game.

That said, this island is suspended in mid-air, so there are ziplines beside it that can help you make your way up. Alternatively, you can climb up to the island, but that will attract unnecessary attention to your spot.

How to claim a Fortnite Capture Point on the floating Loot Island in Chapter 4 Season 4

This floating Loot Island also has a Capture Point on it, which is another source of good loot. Once you scale this island, you will notice a pole with a flag at the bottom. If you go close to it, there should be a glowing circle surrounding a large area. Here's what you need to do:

Walk inside this circle and stand there.

A small notification will appear in the center of your screen, along with a meter that keeps filling slowly.

While you need not stand still, do not move outside the circle.

Once the meter fills, the flag that was on the ground will make it to the top of the pole, and you will be rewarded with loot.

Once you've claimed this Fortnite Capture Point, you will be rewarded with approximately 15,000 XP for successfully completing a weekly challenge. There are a few pointers that you need to keep in mind while claiming a Capture Point. These are as follows:

It's best to claim a Capture Point when you have two or more players with you. The more number of players, the faster the meter fills.

Standing in a Capture Point leaves you vulnerable to enemy fire due to the lack of cover. Before attempting to claim one, make sure you scout the area and clear out any enemies that may be around.

