All Zipline locations in Fortnite

Fortnite players have many mobility options at their disposal. Ziplines are one of these options and they are very important for moving from one place to another. They usually connect two distant places and allow players to move quickly over the island. Ziplines are also an objective of several quests, including the latest Star Wars addition.

A new set of Star Wars quests was released on Friday, May 12, and requires players to use ziplines or ascenders at night. They need to be used three times, which makes this one of the easiest challenges in the game.

The good news is that there are some in every single biome on the Fortnite Battle Royale island. Due to this, the latest onjective can be completed in almost every part of the map.

There are more than 40 ziplines in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Ziplines need to be used for the latest Star Wars challenge (Image via Epic Games)

With more than 40 ziplines on the island, the latest in-game challenge is extremely easy to complete. It grants 200 Galactic Reputation, which is essential for completing the Star Wars Battle Pass and unlocking cosmetic items from it.

Ziplines can be found in every single biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, the snow biome, located in the northeastern corner of the map, has the most. To complete the challenge as quickly as possible, you should land in this part of the island.

Keep in mind, however, that you need to use ziplines or ascenders at night. If you use them during the day, it won't count.

All zipline locations in Chapter 4 Season 2 (Image via fortnite.gg)

Lonely Labs is one of the best landing spots in Chapter 4 Season 2, and it's connected to surrounding areas by ziplines. The latest challenge can be easily completed by landing at this location and using the ziplines to move to another spot.

Additionally, Brutal Bastion is another popular landing spot in the current Fortnite season. The place has three ziplines right next to it, but it also has a couple of Launch Pads that can be used to move to another location and use more ascenders.

Ziplines have been in the game since Chapter 1 Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

When it comes to the least popular locations on the map, Watery Watch has a couple of ziplines that can be used to complete the challenge. This landmark is located in the southwestern corner of the map and is not a popular landing spot, which makes it great for beginners to complete the new objective.

Berg Barge, a landmark in the northernmost part of the island, is also not popular, yet it has ziplines that can be used for the latest Fortnite challenge.

