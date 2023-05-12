Players must eliminate clone troopers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 for the latest Star Wars challenge. The challenge was released on Friday, May 12, and will be available until the Star Wars event ends on May 23. This is one of the easiest challenges currently available in the video game. It is possible to eliminate clone troopers in several locations, and there are many of them on the island.

For this challenge, you will receive 200 Galactic Reputation. This new currency is crucial for unlocking all the rewards available in the new Star Wars Battle Pass.

You've come to the right place if you're unsure where to eliminate clone troopers in Fortnite. This article has a step-by-step guide on how to complete the latest Fortnite x Star Wars challenge and unlock free cosmetic rewards.

It's easy to find clone troopers in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are many spots where you can eliminate clone troopers in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Many Fortnite players are already familiar with clone troopers. These NPCs can be found at several checkpoints on the island. In fact, one of the first Star Wars challenges required players to visit these checkpoints.

Clone troopers in Fortnite are neutral, and you can interact with them. They sell DC-15 Blasters and also offer bounties. However, you need to eliminate them for the latest challenge.

To do this, you need to visit one of the clone trooper checkpoints.

Clone troopers in Fortnite can be found at one of these three locations (Image via fortnite.gg)

The map above shows all the clone trooper checkpoints in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Here is where you can find them:

West of Slappy Shores

North of Shattered Slabs

Southwest of Frenzy Fields

Each checkpoint has multiple clone troopers. Considering you only need to eliminate two, you can visit any checkpoint and complete the challenge in a single game.

The easiest way to eliminate clone troopers is to keep the distance between yourself and them. Due to this, you should use an assault rifle.

The easiest way to eliminate clone troopers is by using an assault rifle (Image via Epic Games)

While this is one of the easiest challenges in Fortnite, you need to keep in mind that many other players will try to complete it as soon as possible. Because of this, you will have to pay attention to your surroundings and avoid enemies.

Once you complete the challenge, you will receive 200 Galactic Reputation. This special currency is used for the Star Wars event to redeem free and premium rewards in the special Battle Pass.

