All Capture Point locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Capture Points are by far the fastest way to secure good loot at the start of every match in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. While the process of securing one takes some time, it's well worth the wait. An entire Squad will be able to secure enough loot at once. This will cut down the time it takes to scavenge for mid-tier weapons and other utility items.

In Chapter 4 Season 4, there are a total of 11 Capture Points spread out all over the island. Unlike other fixtures such as Job Boards, Capture Points can only be found at Named Locations. Given that they take up a lot of space, this was likely the most logical design choice that Epic Games could take. That being said, here's where to find all Capture Points in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Every Capture Point location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

1) Capture Points in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes

Capture Points in the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

With the map being updated in the current season, Capture Points have been shifted around a bit. There are a total of seven Capture Points located in the confines of the Grass, Jungle, and Japanese Biomes, here are their locations:

Creeky Compound

Rumble Ruins

Frenzy Fields

Steamy Springs

Kenjutsu Crossing

Kotty Nets

Slappy Shores

With all Capture Points falling within the confines of Named Locations, players will have to pick and choose which ones to claim according to the situation at hand. For instance, the Capture Points at Creeky Compound and Rumble Ruins are hot-spots and are best avoided.

2) Capture Points in Medieval Biome

Capture Points in the Medieval Biome in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although the Medieval Biome is by far the most prestigious area of the map, there are only two Capture Points located within in, here's where to find them:

Breakwater Bay

Shattered Slabs

Considering that Shattered Slabs has a lot of low and high-ground, being ambushed is always a possibility. For this reason, opting to claim the Capture Point at Breakwater Bay is a more tactically sound solution.

3) Capture Points in Ice/Snow Biome

Capture Points in the Ice/Snow Biome Biomes in Chapter 4 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Although the Ice/Snow Biome is an unforgiving and inhospitable place, it contains two Capture Points. One is a located in the cut-off region of the Jungle Biome, and the other is located in the heart of the icy realm, here are their locations:

Shady Stilts

Brutal Bastion

Given that Shady Stilts sits on low ground, it's a bad idea to secure the Capture Point here. A smarter option would be to claim the Capture Point located at Brutal Bastion. Although the layout of this Named Location can get confusing, it has enough cover to protect players from incoming fire.

