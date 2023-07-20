Fortnite: How to land at Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs and finish in the top 20 players

Named Locations in Fortnite tend to attract a lot of attention during the early-game. These locations are usually hot-spots due to the amount of loot available. Players often fight tooth and nail to secure the area to obtain all the good loot. This has been the case since the start of the Battle Royale experience and will likely remain the same for years to come.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 7 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being asked to land at either Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs. Once on the ground, the objective will be to survive and finish in the top 20 players in the match. While the task sounds rather challenging, there is an easy way to complete it and earn 20,000 experience points without breaking a sweat.

Step-by-step guide on to land at Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs and finish in the top 20 players in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs, either secure the Named Location or rotate, and lastly, survive until reaching the top-20 players in the match.

1) Land at Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs

Mark the Named Location on the mini-map to make finding them easier (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to land at either Breakwater Bay or Steamy Springs. Both of these Named Locations are somewhat hot-drops in nature, but for the most part, you should not have much trouble landing within the confines of the POI. Breakwater Bay is located on the northwestern edge of the map, while Steamy Springs is located on the southern edge.

2) Secure the Named Location or rotate to a safer location

Fight or flight soon after landing at either one of the Named Locations (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Upon landing, you will have two options: You can either tame the Named Location, secure the Capture Point, and become king of the hill or rotate soon after landing to avoid early-game fights. If you're a beginner or newcomer to the game, rotating out soon after landing is advisable, that is of course if the area is filled with opponents. Otherwise, it's not a bad idea to secure good loot.

On the flipside, if you are a battle-hardened player and live for the action, early-game fights are bound to happen in both of these Named Locations. With a bit of effort and luck, securing them should be easy enough.

3) Stay alive and reach the top-20 players in the match

Camp if needed to stay alive - there is no shame in it (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After surviving the opening moments of the match either by securing the Named Location or rotating to safety, the final step is to stay alive. If you're looking to do this the easy way, camping is the best idea. Only move when needed and stay out of sight while rotating inward towards the epicenter of The Storm.

For those who enjoy combat, simply go about the match as you would normally and survive. Sometime around the 12 to 15 minute mark in-game, the challenge should be completed and experience points will be granted.