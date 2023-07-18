Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is a flop, say players

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 launched with a lot of pomp and show. With the Jungle Biome being the centerpiece of the island and Doctor Slone back in the pictures, players had high hopes and expectations. These were further reinforced by the fact that Optimus Prime was now an Outfit in-game. While the initial shock-and-awe left fans and the community in a tizzy, the charm seems to have worn off.

With just over a month to go until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 wraps up, the community is seemingly already burnt out. Numerous threads of Reddit and Twitter have popped up that reflect this emotion en masse. While there's nothing wrong with how things have turned out per se, it's not as grand as the trailer/teaser suggested it would be. If anything, the season has turned out rather dull and with good reason.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 hit the ground running, but then toppled over

While there are many factors that can be attributed to the downfall of the current season, a few stand out and are widely agreed upon. These have been talked about for the last few days/weeks and have been considered as the main culprits for things feeling so mundane:

1) Summer Escape 2023

SnazzyBlocks @SnazzyBlocks Fortnite Chapter 2 or Summer Escape...



Which Update DROUGHT was Worse?🤔

It's no surprise that the Summer Escape was a major letdown. While Epic Games did spruce up the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark for the occasion, it didn't really change much. If anything, it made players realize that the rest of the island remained unchanged. In seasons gone by, the entire island was decorated with paraphernalia related to an ongoing event - such is not the case anymore.

Sure, freebies are always welcome, but having nothing significant to do since the Fortnite Update v25.11 is not really exciting. Aside from the Challenges/Quests, nothing else has progressed beyond what it was at the start of the season. While it's understandable that Epic Games' employees need a well-deserved vacation as well, having a dry spell in-game is not good for morale or business.

2) Jungle Biome

The next major issue on the list is the Jungle Biome. While the idea of having a thick forest present on the map is a good idea, the execution was somewhat wanting. According to players who have ventured into the Jungle Biome, their experience was less than satisfactory after the first few visits. Here's what a few of them have to say:

While some users admitted that they avoided the Jungle Biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, others provided a variety of reasons. They range from lack of visibility to tree-top camping. Here's what they have to say:

As seen from many comments, the Jungle Biome in Fortnite is basically a death trap. Whoever controls the high ground surrounding it, controls everything. Such being the case, trying to be Ace Venture and cut through the thick undergrowth is no fun. This is made all the more difficult when players camp on top of trees and pepper those below using the FlapJack Rifle and Cybertron Cannon.

While the Grind Vines allow players to rotate and take the high ground, given how they are placed, it's not that easy. Trying to push opponents atop of trees is nothing short of a suicidal charge. Those who manage to push and get into a defensive position are often low on shield-points or hit-points, sometimes both.

3) Non-existent map changes

In the past, Epic Games would implement map changes in Fortnite after every major update. Even though these changes were not always on the face and mostly subtle in nature, it gave players something to talk about. A Landmark modified or a random asset added to a Named Location/POI usually became the talk of the town.

A good example of this was Doctor Slone moving towards her Secret Bunker in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Although this side-story ended on a bland note, whenever Slone and her lackeys moved, the community would take note of it. Many would even go in-game to see the change first-hand. This is just a small example.

However, as it stands, for the most part, map changes have been limited to seasonal changes. Whenever a new season is about to begin or end, only then does Epic Games add some dynamic changes to the map. While it is understandable that they cannot be implemented with every update, it would add to the overall immersion of the season and help create hype.

Poll : Are you enjoying Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3? Yes. No. 0 votes