Fortnite: How to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage

Taking fall damage has always been an issue in Fortnite. While other Battle Royale titles such as Apex Legends have removed the concept of fall damage, in the metaverse, it's a staple mechanic. While it can be used to gain a combat advantage when using certain items or when fighting on high-ground, it can be used against the player as well. Thankfully, there are ways to mitigate and completely remove fall damage in-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week nine, you will have to fall 5 stories or more without taking fall damage. Once the task has been completed, 12,000 experience points will be rewarded. While this challenge may seem next to impossible, it's extremely easy to do.

A step-by-step guide on how to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

There are three different ways to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage: Jumping off Grind Rails, using the Kinetic Blade, and jumping off the Air Vents at top of buildings in Mega City. That said, here's how to go about the task using any of the three methods.

1) Jumping off of Grind Rails in Mega City

Remember to jump from the Grind Rails located atop of buildings (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the easiest ways to complete this challenge is by jumping off on Grind Rails located at the highest point in Mega City. Given that the buildings are all high-rise in nature, they clear the five story requirement with ease. However, since Mega City can become a hot-spot POI at times, only experienced players should attempt this challenge there.

2) Dashing into the air using a Kinetic Blade

Kinetic Blade's dash ability is amazing for covering long distances and avoiding fall damage (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the safest ways to complete this challenge is by using a Kinetic Blade to dash vertically into the air. Alternatively, you can also dash off the edge of a hill-top or from atop a building. Eitherway, given how far you can dash with one charge, reaching a distance of five stories or more will be easy. Once in the air, don't worry about taking fall damage as the Kinetic Blade will prevent this from happening.

3) Jumping off of Air Vents from atop of buildings in Mega City

Don't worry about falling down after stepping on an Air Vent (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

In addition to Grind Rails found at Mega City, Air Vents can also be used to fall five stories or more without taking damage. Walk onto the Air Vent located atop of buildings to be launched into the air. Since the Air Vent produces an effect of some kind, you will not take fall damage upon hitting the ground.

