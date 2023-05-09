Fortnite: How to use a Grind Rail at Slappy Shores and Shattered Slabs

Grind Rails first appeared in Fortnite at the start of Chapter 4 Season 2. They could be found at the Mega City POI, and allowed players to traverse the location without having to touch the ground. However, after the last major update (v24.30), more Grind Rails were added to the island. Owing to which, Epic Games wants players to give them a whirl to test them out.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge, for week nine, you will have to use a Grind Rail at Slappy Shores and Shattered Slabs. Once the task has been completed, you will be rewarded with 12,000 experience points. Although the challenge doesn't require you to complete the task in a single match, it can be done quite easily.

A step-by-step guide on how to use a Grind Rail at Slappy Shores and Shattered Slabs in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at Slappy Shores and use a Grind Rail, rotate towards Shattered Slabs, and lastly, use the Grind Rails present in the POI. Here's how to go about the task.

1) Land a Slappy Shores and jump onto a Grind Rail

Make beeline for Slappy Shores right after jumping off the Battle Bus (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is landing at Slappy Shores. Mark the location on the map and jump straight from the Battle Bus to the POI. Depending on the Battle Bus route in the match, it may take some time to reach the destination. Keep an eye out for a Mudflap that can be found in the area. It will come into use later.

Once on the ground at Slappy Shores collect a weapon (if you want) and make your way to a Grind Rail. When close enough to it, a prompt will appear on the screen to interact with it. Use the key/button associated with this interaction mechanic to start grinding.

2) Use the Mudflap (truck) to rotate to Shattered Slabs

The Mudflap may be slow, but it has a lot of hit-points to spare (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After grinding for a second or two, make your way to the Mudflap located outside the Slap factory or the one that's on the bridge. Once inside, use it to rotate towards Shattered Slabs. Remember to mark the POI on the map to make rotating easier. Having a physical mark appear on the screen will help charting out a route as well.

3) Use Grind Rails at Shattered Slabs

Avoid being hit by Kinetic Ore while grinding (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Given how vast Shattered Slabs is, you will not have to travel to the center of the POI to find Grind Rails. They can be found all around the location. Once in sight of a Grind Rail, get out of the Mudflap and once again interact with the Grind Rail to use it. The challenge will now be completed and experience points will be granted.

