Where to find Launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon in Fortnite

Launchpads have been in Fortnite as early as Chapter 1 Season 1. While they have evolved and gone from Traps to become fixtures on the island, they provide a lot of utility when it comes to rotations. Players can jump on them to get a boost and be tossed up into the air. Once high enough, they can redeploy their Gliders to rotate and move about an area rapidly.

That being said, as part of the "Summer Escape'' Challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with using a Launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon. Although this task is in no way difficult, safety landing at the Landmark may be an issue as it's a hot-drop location. Nevertheless, those who manage to complete the task will receive 30,000 experience points.

Step-by-step guide on how to use a Launchpad at Sunswoon Lagoon in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in the Jungle Biome at the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark, look for a Launchpad, and lastly, use it once.

1) Land at southeastern edge of the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark

Land at the top of the waterfall to make the Challenge easier (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Landing at the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark during the Summer Escape Event is risky business. The area has become a hot-drop location and trying to find the Launchpad in the thick undergrowth while being shot at is not a fun task. For this reason, to make finding the Launchpad easy, land at the very top of the waterfalls on the southeastern edge of the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark.

Look west of the yellow mural/graffiti that's been added to the waterfall to find it. That said, it's best if you try to land here directly rather than trying to wade through Mud and thick foliage to reach the top. A pink umbrella is also located next to the Launchpad. Use it as a guide marker if needed.

2) Locate the Launchpad and use it once

There is only one Launchpad located at the Sunswoon Lagoon Landmark (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, make your way towards the Launchpad and use it to gain verticality. At this point, the Challenge will be completed and XP will be rewarded. That said, since the Jungle Biome is a hot-spot region, if you're a new player, you should consider rotating out of the area. Heading west towards the Medieval Biome is a smart option.

However, for veteran players who enjoy combat, you can use the Launchpad to gain vertically and reposition atop of trees for a better view of Sunswoon Lagoon. Given the number of Summer Escape Event Challenges that can be completed within the vicinity of the area, it's a smart idea to hang around for a while and complete them.

