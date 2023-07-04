10 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

With the introduction of the Jungle biome in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, the map has expanded, and players have more choices for landing spots. While not all of them are good per se, some stand out for being exceptionally rich in loot. Players who are able to land first and secure certain Landmarks and/or POIs will gain an early-game advantage.

These amazing landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 are spread out all over the island, from the depths of the Jungle biome to the frigid cold of the Snow/ice biome. That being said, here are 10 of the best landing spots on the island.

Frenzy Fields and nine other good landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Frenzy Fields

Although the name Frenzy Fields may sound off-putting, the POI is a good place to land at the start of the match. There is plenty of loot and open space to rotate. Since there is a Job Board present in the area as well, it can be used to mark opponents within the vicinity.

One of the best ways to lock down the POI is to secure the Capture Point as soon as possible and take high ground in the large barn. Players can also hire the NPC known as Remedy. She's a Medic Specialist.

2) Meadow Mansion

Located a short distance west of Frenzy Fields, the Meadow Mansion Landmark is a quaint little location on the map in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

As the name suggests, a countryside mansion is located in the Landmark. There is a lot of loot for an entire Squad. However, keep in mind, since the area is open and without cover, rotating when under fire will become a bit risky.

3) Rowdy Acres

Another good landing spot in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is Rowdy Acres. This Landmark is located south of Frenzy Fields.

Although this is a very small Landmark, there is enough loot for a Solo player. Given that it's far away from any hot-drop zones, it's a good place for passive players to land.

4) Slappy Shores

Slappy Shores has been a fan-favorite since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4. Given its unique layout, there are a lot of hiding places and plenty of loot for everyone. Even in matches where the POI is flooded with opponents, it's still possible to loot in peace and lose them within the Slap Factory.

Lastly, the NPC known as Triage Trooper is also available for hire here.

5) Secluded Spire

Located a short distance west of Slappy Shores, Secluded Spire, while staying true to its name, is a great Landmark for early-game looting. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in loot.

While it's best suited to Solo mode, Duos will also work well if players can share the loot or use different weapon types. Once done looting, they can even use the Zipline present to rotate towards the Drift Ridge Landmark.

6) Restful Retreat

Restful Retreat Landmark was added to Fortnite at the start of the last season. While this island has limited loot, it's a very safe place to land.

For beginners or players looking for a peaceful start to their match, this is the perfect location. There's enough loot for a Solo player and plenty of options to choose to rotate.

7) Brutal Bastion

Brutal Bastion is one of those POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 that require some skill to secure, but once done, the loot that's available makes the effort worth it.

Keep in mind that while this location does not see heavy fighting in most matches, at times, things can hit the ceiling. This is especially true when playing in Squads. Nevertheless, for those who are able to engage and defeat opponents during the early game, they will enjoy the insane amounts of loot.

8) Crusty Crates

The Crusty Crates Landmark is a very underrated location. Most players only go here if the Storm Circle pushes them towards it.

However, for those who are looking for a peaceful start to the match in the Snow/Ice in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, this is the ideal location. There's enough loot for Solo players and vehicles to use to rotate out of the area if need be. There's also a small structure to the north of the Landmark that offers more loot.

9) Crude Harbor

Crude Harbor, despite being a Landmark, is an amazing location to land at in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The amount of loot available is astonishing, to say the least.

With a Slurp Truck being present in the area, players can max out shield points just after landing. There's even a Reboot Van present in case a teammate needs rebooting. Given the amount of loot, this place is good enough for Squads as well.

10) Creeky Compound

Although this is perhaps the most contested location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, it does have some amazing loot. For players who are highly skilled and are looking for early-game loot and eliminations, Creeky Compound is the place to land.

However, keep in mind that given the fierce fighting, survival is a matter of luck mixed with skill. Thankfully, there are numerous ways to rotate out of the POI if things get too tough.

