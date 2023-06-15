Fortnite: How to search chests and ammo boxes at Creeky Compound

One of the newest and most dangerous POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is none other than Creeky Compound. It's located within the confines of the jungle biome and sees a lot of action throughout the match. The reason behind this is that the POI is rich in loot. There are a lot of chests and ammo boxes that can be found here. Obtaining their contents will no doubt prove to be useful in-game.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with opening a total of 10 chests and ammo boxes at Creeky Compound. Upon completing the challenge, 20,000 experienced points will be rewarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to search chests and ammo boxes at Creeky Compound in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land at or make their way to Creeky Compound, look for chests and/or ammo boxes, and lastly, search/open them.

1) Land at Creeky Compound or make your way to the POI

To ensure that you will be the first player to reach Creeky Compound and loot it unobstructed, it would be best to land at the POI after jumping off the Battle Bus. But take into account that you will not be landing alone, so expect a gunfight to break out in the opening seconds of the match.

On the flipside, if you happen to be a new player or if combat is not your forte, it would be best to land at a Landmark next to the POI. After gathering sufficient loot and stockpiling supplies, carefully venture into Creeky Compound and stick to the edges of the POI to avoid coming into contact with the opponent securing the Capture Point.

2) Look for chests and ammo boxes

Once within the confines of the POI, look for chests and ammo boxes. While searching, crouch while moving to stay silent. This will help to avoid any opponents that may be nearby. When a chest or ammo box has been found, interact with it to search it. There are roughly 13 chests and 31 ammo boxes to be found in the main region of Creeky Compound.

3) Rotate out of the POI if things get too dangerous

Rotate to safety or hide in a bush if things get too tough (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Keep in mind that it may not be possible to search/open 10 chests and ammo boxes at Creeky Compound in a single match. With the sheer volume of players landing here, the POI may be looted before you get a chance to do the same. Furthermore, given that it's a hot-drop location, fights may constantly occur.

For this reason, if things get too dicey, it's best to rotate out of the POI and try again the next time. Since Weekly Challenges will be live until Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 ends, there's no rush to complete this one in a single match.

