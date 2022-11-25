Does crouching increase your accuracy in Fortnite? Explained

Does crouching increase your accuracy in Fortnite? Yes, it does. While most players will not be able to take note of the subtle difference, it is present nonetheless. However, the extent to which crouching helps depends on the type of weapon being used.

Crouching while using a Cobra DMR or sniper will not yield any accuracy bonuses. Since the weapons have scopes, their mechanics are completely different. However, in the case of certain weapons like shotguns or ARs, there is a visible difference in the crosshair's size when crouching.

EvoChrome Shotgun crosshair size while standing:

Normal crosshair (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

EvoChrome Shotgun crosshair size while crouching:

Crouch crosshair (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

This is useful when using an AR to take down targets at long range or trying to focus fire on an opponent at mid-range while using an SMG. The same even holds true for other weapons like shotguns and pistols. Another benefit is that the crosshairs' bloom has more room to grow before shots start spreading out too much.

When comparing the spread of the bloom when firing whilst standing versus crouching, bullets take longer to spread out. Professionals use this tactic to gain an advantage in combat. This technique significantly increases accuracy when combined with a burst-fire mode or single-tap.

Even so, given how minute the difference is, most players will not be able to make out the subtleties otherwise. That said, crouching has more benefits than just reducing the crosshairs' bloom in Fortnite.

Crouching in Fortnite makes players smaller targets

Besides improving accuracy and giving players more room to work with to manage the crosshairs' bloom, crouching is also useful in a more tactical way. In combat, most players stand upright when shooting. This makes them a larger target with more surface area to shoot at, increasing the odds of damage being inflicted on them.

By crouching, players can turn themselves into smaller targets, making it harder for opponents to shoot them. They can also take cover behind low walls and objects to stay out of sight. This is very useful when the enemy is spraying the area with a hail of bullets.

Moreover, crouching can also help players go into stealth mode. They can quietly maneuver around opponents without being heard, and if lucky, without being seen as well. For players who want to play passively, the crouching mechanic becomes the real MVP in Fortnite. However, there is a downside as well.

Crouching is a momentum killer

It's no secret that crouching reduces speed drastically in Fortnite. When crouching and advancing, players move at a snail's pace. If done on open ground, they become vulnerable to enemy fire, especially snipers. Although they can transition into an upright pose and sprint to evade fire, the damage will already be done by then.

Lastly, when playing in a squad, players who are crouched and shooting from a corner will likely be left behind during rotations. In most cases, given their static stance, they lack the momentum needed to join the rotation. In most scenarios, they are then singled out by opponents and eliminated.

Conclusion

Despite there being some negatives associated with crouching, the positives outweigh them by a significant margin. With a bit of practice and combat awareness, players can minimize the negative side effects and put the mechanic to good use.

In the long run, it will become part and parcel of any given playstyle and allow players to adapt to situations on the fly. Although learning how to master this simple mechanic in Fortnite will take time, it's definitely worth the effort.

