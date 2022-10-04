Where to find Cobra DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Cobra DMR is the latest weapon to be added to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. A hybrid between an assault rifle and sniper, this quick-firing long-range weapon can strip opponents of full shields in just three shots. Although not as powerful as a sniper, with a steady aim, it can be a lethal weapon in the right hands.

Coming back to the new DMR on the island, the Cobra will be added to the game once the downtime ends. Much like its counterpart, simply called DMR, it too, will function in a similar pattern. That being said, here's where to find the Cobra DMR in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All possible Cobra DMR locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

All chest ground loot locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Since the Cobra DMR has six in-game tiers, the weapon can be found anywhere on the island. However, chests and rare chests are still going to be the best option. Given that the weapon is brand new, the developers will tweak the spawn rate to ensure everyone gets a chance to use it.

On that note, searching through chests found in vaults will likely have a higher chance of yielding the Cobra DMR. Additionally, it can also be found as floor loot. Given the numerous spawn locations of this type, running into one lying on the ground will not be a problem. Players will fancy the Cobra DMR as it is very different from the DMR that's currently available in-game.

Cobra DMR versus DMR

Despite being a hybrid, one would imagine that the Cobra DMR would inflict moderate damage like its counterpart. Unfortunately, that really isn't the case. While the common tier of DMR inflicts 45 damage per shot, the Cobra DMR is capped at 36.

On the flipside, the Cobra DMR has double the ammunition than the standard DMR. A total of 20 rounds per magazine goes a long way in battle, especially when players have to provide coverfire or suppress their opponents.

The high rate of fire helps in this regard, which coincidentally is also double that of the standard DMR present in the game. Looking at the stats, it's clear to see that the Cobra DMR is being added to the loot pool as a high-precision semi-automatic mid to long-range weapon.

What it lacks in firepower, it more than makes up for in consistency and better overall stats. Oddly though, the reload time of the Cobra DMR is a tad higher than that of the standard variant. Perhaps this was done to balance things out.

Lastly, what makes the Cobra DMR really stand out is the red dot sight. Thanks to the leakers, an early in-game preview can be seen with the incorporation of this feature. The weapon sight will greatly help players focus on their target and shoot with accuracy.

Hopefully, the weapon doesn't turn out to be too overpowered and gets nerfed next week. Taking into consideration that one-shot eliminations are now possible, this shouldn't be a problem. While a few players may rage-quit, it shouldn't affect the overall balance of gameplay.

