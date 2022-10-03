8 Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 landing spots with the most chests

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 debuted a mostly new map. Several changes were introduced and there are even a couple of POIs that are brand new. As with every new season, players are excited to explore every place available and see just what Epic Games has given them.

With a new season and new locations, players often don't go to the tried-and-true landing spots that they might have last season. A spot that had plenty of loot for them and their teammates might not work as well this time around.

For this reason, it's important to know the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Here's where players can find the most chests for the best possible loot.

Note: Mentioned chest numbers have been taken from Fortnite.GG.

Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

8) Chonker's Speedway

Chonker's has a lot of chests (Image via Epic Games)

Chonker's Speedway might be the best overall landing spot. It doesn't have more chests than other POIs with just 40 possible spots in the main area, but it has immediately available vehicles to drive anywhere players want to go. That amount of loot and mobility is a deadly combo.

Mobility is key, and this POI, despite being so far away from the center, is perfectly set up for gamers to be able to get to anywhere, even the furthest circle.

7) Reality Tree

Reality Tree is a great location for a lot of reasons, but it also has a lot of chests. There are 45 options in the main area, but nearby there are spots with a possible count of 15 and 12, so there is no shortage of options. It also has mobility options to move around to other loot spots.

Reality Tree is arguably the biggest POI, so it has plenty of places to go. If things get too intense, it's easy to retreat and make a plan without dying.

6) Herald's Sanctum

Herald's Sanctum is perhaps one of the most dangerous landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 because of the new boss, but it has plenty of loot. There are three small areas within it, having 18, 13 and 11 chests in each. Most are chrome, so they can drop the solid EvoChrome weapons, too.

EvoChrome weaponry can be upgraded simply by dealing damage with them, so it's a great idea to try and find these early on, and this is the place to do so.

5) Sleepy Sound

Sleepy Sound is a good place to land at. It has two distinct sections, one of which can have 31 chests and the other can have 16. It's a great place to go for squads since players can split up and loot either side.

It also has boats and a direct access to the water, which will potentially take Fortnite players anywhere they need to go. Even though the circle isn't usually kind to Sleepy, gamers can easily travel from it.

4) Lustrous Lagoon

Lustrous Lagoon is one of the newest POIs in Fortnite, but it is still one of the best landing spots in Chapter 3 Season 4 as it can have up to 52 loot boxes in it. Rotating to the temple just behind it is a good idea, too, as it can have up to 20 in number.

Lustrous Lagoon doesn't have many mobilty options, so it can be a risk to go there. However, since that's true, it can often be quieter than other POIs.

3) Cloudy Condos

Cloudy Condos floats (Image via Epic Games)

Cloudy Condos, the air version of Condo Canyon, has chests galore, making it one of the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It has a whopping 63 potential chest spots, making it an excellent choice for squads, trios, and every type of team. Essentially, there's more than enough to go around.

It's one of the biggest POIs, so the potential to immediately be attacked by someone is lower than in other places.

2) Tilted Towers

As always, Tilted Towers is one of the best landing spots in the game. There's a reason why each match features a large portion of Fortnite players heading to the popular location. This POI is sprawling, but it also has a total of 66 chests in the main area.

The gas station area right beside it also has a potential count of 18 loot boxes, making it an excellent choice. That area is also much less trafficked overall, which is another reason why its highly preferred.

1) Rave Cave

Rave Cave is arguably the best location in the game right now as it has a total of 77 possible chests, which is more than any other POI right now. Unfortunately, they are pretty spread out as it is a big area.

It also has the unfortunate distinction of having several different levels, which can make exploring all of them difficult, but there's plenty to go around. Pick a place and start looting as there will be plenty of options.

