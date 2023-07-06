Fortnite: How to fall 25 meters from a Grind Vine

Grind Vines are the latest addition to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3. Players can use them to rapidly move above the treeline to either escape foes or get a bird's eye view of the battlefield. The only downside is that they are only located within the confines of the dreaded Jungle Biome. Nevertheless, those who are able to make the way atop of Grind Vines will gain a tactical advantage, which is ironic as Epic Games wants players to jump off of them.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 5 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with falling 25 meters from a Grind Vine. Since the Challenge is not too complicated, upon completion of the task, players will only earn 20,000 experience points for their effort.

Step-by-step guide on how to fall 25 meters from a Grind Vine in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in the Jungle Biome, look for a Grind Vine, and lastly, when atop a Grind Vine jump into a waterbody below.

1) Land at the edge of the Jungle Biome and secure basic loot

Try to land at the edge of Jungle Biome at the Hitches And Ditches POI (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

To start off this Challenge, the first step is to land in a safe location at the edge of the Jungle Biome or in a safe space within it. Try landing at the Hitches And Ditches Landmark. Ensure to secure basic loot and gear up so that you will be ready to deal with any early-game encounters should they occur.

2) Find a Grind Vine and try to get as high as possible

Grind Vines are easy to spot as they extremely large (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the coast is clear, look for a Grind Vine and use it to reach the very top of the canopy. Remember to keep a few Slap Juices handy. They will allow you to boost up the Grind Vine and move faster. On that note, when the Grind Vine comes to an end, and if you decide to get off, take care to not fall off the tree as it will result in sustaining fall damage and may lead to a self-elimination.

3) When over a waterbody or a safe area, jump off the Grind Vine

Time your jump to clear the 25-meter mark in on go (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once a good landing location has been found below the Grind Vine, jump off and land to clear the 25 meter mark. If needed, use the in-game "Mark" feature to check the distance. While this is not necessary, try to land into water or Mud to stay inconspicuous.

Alternatively, if you happen to have the Soaring Sprints Reality Augment, you can use it to jump off the Grind Vine and cover a large distance in a single stride. This can be used to reposition and ambush opponents if any are in the area.

