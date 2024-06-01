Fortnite clip proves how some car bodies are pay-to-win in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite's pivot to vehicle-focused gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 3 has largely been seen as one of the biggest shifts in the meta. It has led to players constantly looking for ways to not only counter cars in Chapter 5 Season 3 but also get their hands on the best-looking car bodies to flaunt their style on the battlefield. While the game provides a variety of car bodies to choose from, a recent clip might prove how some of them can be seen as pay-to-win.

The clip in question was shared by Nick Eh 30, a streamer and prominent personality in the Fortnite community, who showcased a list of vehicles that players can purchase and gain an unfair advantage if an enemy enters their vehicle. The issue stems from the size of the vehicles' windshields, with some cars having smaller windshields and preventing an enemy from shooting the driver.

Nick Eh 30 showcases pitfalls in some Fortnite car bodies in Chapter 5 Season 3

The issue showcased by Nick Eh 30 can be seen as an especially dire one in Chapter 5 Season 3. The season heavily revolves around vehicles and the current meta essentially compels players to utilize cars as best as they can, and if some car bodies perform better than others, it can cause a discrepancy among players.

As seen in the clip, the issue is primarily caused by some car bodies sporting larger windshields, which provide a wider hitbox in which players can shoot the driver. The car bodies that sport large windshields are listed below:

Whiplash

Scorpion

Werewolf

Masamune

Meanwhile, other vehicles with smaller windshields make it difficult for enemy players to hit the driving player, providing them with a protective advantage. While it is still possible to hit the player while they are driving, the small windshield vehicles provide fewer opportunities to register damage on opponents.

These inconsistencies have led to some car bodies being painted as pay-to-win as it allows players who purchase these custom car models to be provided with an extra layer of protection when driving. This is especially emphasized by the Whiplash Car Body, the default sports car model.

As of writing, Epic Games has yet to address the issue of the inconsistent hitboxes of the windshields in car bodies. It is not yet known how the developers will provide a solution for players using Car Bodies like the Werewolf and Masamune so that they can freely enjoy the wasteland offerings of Chapter 5 Season 3 without worrying about unfair disadvantages.

