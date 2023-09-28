Fortnite: 5 clutch moments that will leave you speechless

Fortnite is a difficult game to win, and those that do frequently rely on crucial abilities and quick thinking at the very end of the game. This frequently results in players making remarkable moves to win or survive, as it does with all games. These are called clutch moments, and they showcase gamers' exceptional skills. These moments are often captured by livestreamers.

Over the years, Fortnite has seen some exceptional players, with each tackling the game in their own way. Here's a list of five clutch moments that we think truly stand out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

5 clutch moments in Fortnite that were truly exceptional

1) Ninja iconic clutch

You really have to see this clutch to believe it. The only player standing, MonsterDface, barely managed to revive Ninja by using his reboot card, and he eventually died. Ninja had only four rounds left in an uncommon assault rifle and a common handgun, thus his chances were exceedingly slim.

Ninja was able to grab it against all odds, find the final opponent, and take him out for one of the most unlikely victory royales ever with the storm at his back.

2) Sypher PK building clutch

Expand Tweet

Building is an essential part of Fortnite to survive, and this video demonstrates exactly that. SypherPK, one of the top Fortnite YouTubers, showcases his building skills in this video. Even though it wasn't to win a Battle Royale fight, it was important because if he hadn't, he would have died right away.

He managed to move to the build menu and build enough platforms backward to land safely when his attacker literally launched him backward. With his own Battle Royale project planned for 2024, SypherPK's future looks bright.

3) Clix best FNCS clutch

This FNCS clutch might be the best of Clix's career. It's important to note that this was the grand final of Chapter 2 Season 8 of FNCS, making this win extremely important. With only five players remaining as the storm drew closer and all of Clix's teammates dead, he used the pump shotgun to eliminate all opponents at the last moment. One enemy tried to harpoon him from below, but Clix jumped down and took him out with a pump.

4) Benjyfishy pops off

Expand Tweet

Benjyfishy was one of the best Fortnite players of his time; you can clearly see how fast his reflexes are as he made split-second decisions. He carefully planned his moves, staying at the edge of the storm. As it closed in, you can see him falling. He used this to his advantage and fell

into the water to avoid taking fall damage and eliminated enemies from there. While he did get taken out by the storm eventually, he showcased exceptional skill until the very last moment.

5) Bugha's biggest clutch of his career

This has to be the biggest clutch of Bugha's career. He was almost on his last few drops of health and his teammate was dead, but he had the high ground. One hit from the storm, and he would've died.

Bugha boxed the opponents around him as a tactic to eliminate them. Finally, with only one enemy remaining, he dropped down from the building, went for the high ground to eliminate the last opponent, and achieved Victory Royale.

Key takeaway

Fortnite is known for its clutch moments, and throughout the years, various players have showcased their skills to tackle truly desperate situations in their own unique ways. These moments highlight the dynamic nature of Fortnite, showing how the game can be played in many different ways. With the new FNCS Global Championship set to take place in Denmark on October 13-15, it will be interesting to see what the players have in store this time around.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!