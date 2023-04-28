Fortnite star SypherPK announces his own Battle Royale project for 2024

Project V is the next Battle Royale game that will be built within Fortnite. Thanks to Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), the new creation will be developed within the existing Epic Games' title. The project is being led by several prominent content creators: SypherPK, Ninja, TimtheTatman, Nickmercs, and CourageJD. These talented gamers will work on the game for at least a year.

This new Battle Royale game is scheduled to be released in 2024, although the exact date hasn't been revealed yet. Considering how much experience all these players have, there is no doubt that Project V will be a massive success.

Project V will be a full Battle Royale game built within Fortnite

The team behind the upcoming game has played every battle royale game since 2016. From Fortnite to Call of Duty: Warzone, these individuals have experienced it all and know what players want. Due to this, as soon as Epic Games released UEFN, they decided to team up and work on their next big project together. It's also worth noting they have more than 140 million followers combined, which is huge.

SypherPK's Pit is one of the most popular Creative maps (Image via Epic Games)

The upcoming video game will have a full scape map, custom weapons, and unique mechanics. Additionally, the game's creators will listen to the community and shape the game based on their feedback.

"Project V will be a game that puts community feedback and features front and center. We believe that our players should have a say in shaping the game they play," creators of the game announced.

SypherPK's Fortnite skin is one of the best-looking skins in the video game (Image via Epic Games)

SypherPK, who is well familiar with Creative 2.0, is one of the masterminds behind the project. The popular content creator has been involved in the creation of many amazing maps, including SypherPK's Pit, which was released at the same time as his skin.

As many players are already aware, SypherPK is one of the most loyal followers of the video game. He's been creating content in it for more than five years and has gained millions of followers while doing so.

