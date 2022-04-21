Fortnite to collaborate with hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan

Over the years, Fortnite has collaborated with artists from all walks of life. Some, like Ariana Grande, have even performed in the game, while others like Juice WRLD may soon be immortalized in the Metaverse.

While hip-hop and rap artists have featured in the game, the upcoming collaboration sets the bar high as Legendary American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will soon feature in Fortnite.

Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan raises the bar for crossovers

Shiina @ShiinaBR As stated in my other tweet, I didn't have any more information myself about who this collab would be, but since then I've heard some more things about the collaboration:



"A very influential hip-hop group is bringing a style revolution to Fortnite"



Following the 20.20 Fortnite update, major leakers began getting information about a massive upcoming collaboration. Given how tight-lipped Epic Games has become, taking an educated guess as to who it was would be impossible.

While the rumors had suggested various artists, no one could have expected the collaboration to be with Wu-Tang Clan. Following the hype, the hip-hop group themselves teased an upcoming collaboration that confirmed all speculations.

According to prominent leaker ShiinaBR, the assets that are part of the collaboration will be decrypted tomorrow and added to the item shop on April 23. Here's what Loopers can expect to feature in the Wu-Tang Clan collaboration:

Two Outfits, Back Blings, Pickaxes, and more.

Both Outfits featured will have at least two styles.

Back Bling is reactive to music.

Pickaxe has a paint effect.

Since there are a number of members in the group, it's likely that the outfit will only feature apparel that represents the crossover. This would be the most logical approach to the situation.

Aside from cosmetics, it's likely that a music pack will also feature in the item shop. Given that they hold influence in the world of hip-hop, Epic Games will not pass on the opportunity to add their work to the Metaverse.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Some Content Creators are being sent Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan merch.



Images VIA @/KeepUpWhitMe Some Content Creators are being sent Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan merch.Images VIA @/KeepUpWhitMe https://t.co/YPLyB1bT2c

Based on leaks thus far, the Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan collaboration will also feature real-life apparel in addition to the digital outfits. The pricing and availability are likely to be revealed on April 22.

Why is the Fortnite x Wu-Tang Clan crossover so important?

For the past few months, Epic Games has been expanding and broadening its horizons when it comes to Fortnite. Aside from pop culture icons, they've slowly begun to integrate older icons as well into the game.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Put your style on exhibit with these two new Back Blings inspired by the legendary art of Jean-Michel Basquiat.



Basquiat's Tuxedo and Crowned Rex are available on the Item Shop now. Put your style on exhibit with these two new Back Blings inspired by the legendary art of Jean-Michel Basquiat.Basquiat's Tuxedo and Crowned Rex are available on the Item Shop now. https://t.co/vimngooOhe

Collaborations with artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, El Chapulin Colorado, and the 1993 song "I Like to Move It" that was featured as an emote are landmark crossovers in-game.

To an extent, the Metaverse has begun functioning as a time capsule. Cataloging and preserving art from across the world. It's clear that this list of crossovers with artists from the 80s and 90s will only grow in due time.

Edited by Danyal Arabi