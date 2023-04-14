Fortnite community bids farewell to the most 'useless' Reality Augment

The Jelly Angler Reality Augment has been vaulted following the Fortnite update v24.20. While having one less Reality Augment in-game should upset players, watching this one leave has made the community extremely happy. Many are hoping that it never returns, but according to Epic Games, it will be sometime in the near future.

The developers are planning to rework the Jelly Angler Reality Augment to alter its functionality. For the time being, it's unclear what is being planned, but a change will most likely be coming by the time Chapter 4 Season 2 ends. With that being said, why did the community hate this Reality Augment so much?

"Thank you Fortnite, it truly was the most useless Augment!"

- The Jelly Angler Augment/Perk has been disabled



According to Epic, it will return in the future with a revamped function! #Fortnite Hotfix:- The Jelly Angler Augment/Perk has been disabledAccording to Epic, it will return in the future with a revamped function! #Fortnite

To understand why the Fortnite community hated the Jelly Angler Reality Augment, its utility and purpose should first be understood. When selected in-game, players received a Fishing Rod that allowed them to fish anywhere to obtain Jellyfish.

They work similarly to Chug Splash and allow the user to heal themselves and fellow teammates. It was all well and good, but players could only hold three Jellyfish in one slot. While this isn't bad, it makes no sense given that six Chug Splashes can be held in one inventory slot. This makes the Reality Augment kind of meaningless.

Furthermore, with the Fishing Collection Book being disabled for some time now, there's no point in fishing. Also, given the number of healing items that players can find in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, standing at the water's edge to catch Jellyfish in an active combat zone makes no sense.

This makes two reasons to dislike the Jelly Angler Reality Augment, but that's not where it ends. The notion of receiving a Fishing Rod that can just catch Jellyfish is rather odd. Given that normal Fishing Rods can be found all over the island, this seems like a gimmick at best. As mentioned earlier, with the abundance of healing items available, the entire need to catch fish is moot.

Last but not least, considering that most players don't want and/or need to fish in-game, seeing the Jelly Angler Reality Augment show up as an option can be frustrating. Given that each reroll costs 100 gold bars, it's a complete waste. Here's what players have to say about it:

K8 @SoloQueueLife @FN_Assist Bruh… am I the only one who uses this? It was great in a pinch when the team needed to heal and we were out of recovery items. This makes me sad. @FN_Assist Bruh… am I the only one who uses this? It was great in a pinch when the team needed to heal and we were out of recovery items. This makes me sad.

🚀 @MarcXHunter20 @FN_Assist Thank you fortnite, it truly was the most useless augment @FN_Assist Thank you fortnite, it truly was the most useless augment

Foot Clan Reject @Joren_Onirom



It wasn't a terrible perk, just limited. @FN_Assist If by "revamped" they mean "can carry more than 3 jellies at a time", hell yeah.It wasn't a terrible perk, just limited. @FN_Assist If by "revamped" they mean "can carry more than 3 jellies at a time", hell yeah. It wasn't a terrible perk, just limited.

Adam @RicherAdam @FortniteStatus Was tired of seeing this augment. Keep it vaulted @FortniteStatus Was tired of seeing this augment. Keep it vaulted

As seen from the comments, most players are happy that it's been vaulted and removed from Fortnite. While a few do state that it wasn't all that bad, it lacked the needed utility to make it a good option. Having said that, what can Epic Games do to make the Jelly Angler Reality Augment better?

How could the Jelly Angler Reality Augment be improved?

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus With today's v24.20 update, we've vaulted the Jelly Angler Reality Augment. It will return in a future update with new functionality. With today's v24.20 update, we've vaulted the Jelly Angler Reality Augment. It will return in a future update with new functionality. 🎣 With today's v24.20 update, we've vaulted the Jelly Angler Reality Augment. It will return in a future update with new functionality. https://t.co/5Z3DJD5MKO

For starters, rather than letting players catch normal Jellyfish, they could perhaps be allowed to catch a buffed-up version of it. Instead of 20 HP per Jellyfish, it could be increased to 40. This would justify allowing only three of them to be carried in one inventory slot.

Alternatively, the number of Jellyfish that can be carried in one slot could be increased to six. However, this bonus will only extend to players who have selected the Jelly Angler Reality Augment. This will ensure that when playing in Duos, Trios, or Squads Mode, players don't spam Jellyfish to cross-heal the entire team.

These are just two straightforward improvements that could be implemented to the Jelly Angler Reality Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, knowing Epic Games, they may rework it completely to change its functionality. Players will have to wait and see what's in store for this Reality Augment.

