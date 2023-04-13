5 things in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 that need improvement

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has raised the bar yet again by introducing intriguing mechanics, a gripping storyline, and of course, a futuristic Japanese theme. All in all, this season is by far one of the best that has ever existed.

With the Attack on Titan collaboration now live, it's getting better by the minute, but not everything is hunky-dory. A few things that are currently in-game could use a bit of fixing. While they don't hamper gameplay to a large extent, having them sorted out would make the experience better for everyone.

Cobra DMR nerf and four other things that need improvement in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

1) Cobra DMR needs a bit of nerfing

Although the Overclocked Mythic Pulse Rifle and the Enhanced Havoc Pump Shotgun have been nerfed, they are still lethal, but they aren't the only ones. The Cobra DRM is rather overpowered as well in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Given how steady the weapon is while aiming down sight, players can beam opponents into the dust fairly easily.

The Mythic variant of the weapon inflicts 46 damage per shot. The damage output is already considerably high without even taking into account the headshot multiplier that stands at x1.5. When applied, it brings the damage upto 69 per hit. While it's easy to dodge shots, it's still a tad overpowered in most cases.

2) Mantling needs some fixing

Mantling has been in Fortnite for some time now. Unlike Hurdling, which was disabled soon after being implemented, Mantling has been able to stand the test of time. However, it too has a fair share of problems. While the mechanic works as intended in most cases, at times, it doesn't work as planned.

Often, trying to mantle and catch on to a ledge will result in the character slipping off or simply not being able to get a grip. Even when the jump height is perfectly aligned, this can occur. Most times it's not an issue, but when this happens in a combat situation, the player is put at a distinct disadvantage and may get eliminated.

3) Capture Point rework

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



Stay in a POI’s Capture Point long enough and your team’s Banners will be put on display, marking your team’s control of the POI. In a POI your squad’s claimed, Chests and opponents will be marked. Just watch out for anyone who tries to claim it! #Fortnite Claim TerritoryStay in a POI’s Capture Point long enough and your team’s Banners will be put on display, marking your team’s control of the POI. In a POI your squad’s claimed, Chests and opponents will be marked. Just watch out for anyone who tries to claim it! #Fortnite Claim Territory ⛳️Stay in a POI’s Capture Point long enough and your team’s Banners will be put on display, marking your team’s control of the POI. In a POI your squad’s claimed, Chests and opponents will be marked. Just watch out for anyone who tries to claim it! https://t.co/ntpXGZPg30

Capture Points were introduced to the game at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4. Once secured, they provide a lot of loot in the form of weapons, support items, and ammo. The community has come to love them, but there's just one problem. They take too long to secure, and in that time frame, a lot of things could go wrong.

Securing a Capture Point takes 45 seconds. Even with all teammates within the capture radius, the amount of time needed doesn't decrease. This is rather odd as rebooting and/or reviving a teammate becomes faster when more hands are on deck. Reworking this system to reduce the time taken based on the number of teammates present would be a good improvement.

4) NPCs should sell Exotics

Over the years, the only way to acquire powerful weapons in Fortnite was by interacting with NPCs that would sell them. In exchange for gold bars, players can obtain Exotic-rarity weapons. They are powerful in every way and can change the course of a gunfight in an instant. Sadly, this system was changed in Chapter 4 Season 2.

Players can obtain most Exotic-rarity weapons only by opening Holo-Chests. This wouldn't have been an issue if a particular Exotic weapon was available at a certain Holo-Chest, but that's not the case here. They spawn at random Holo-Chests, which makes obtaining a particular Exotic harder than it should be. Perhaps allowing more NPCs to sell them would be the best idea.

5) Reality Augment re-roll system needs improvement

Reality Augments have helped usher in a new era in Fortnite. Players can choose four buffs/perks that stay with them for the duration of a match. If needed, they can use gold bars to re-roll Reality Augments to choose the better ones. While this sounds fair, there's a fundamental issue that's plaguing the system.

Despite re-rolling, players often end up getting the same Reality Augments over and over again. While this is based on a random number generation mechanic, seeing the same Reality Augment appearing after half a dozen re-rolls can get extremely frustrating. Gold bars get wasted without any benefit.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

