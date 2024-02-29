Fortnite community unhappy with V-Bucks gatekeeping on Battle Pass, demands changes

V-Bucks have become one of the most important cornerstones in the Fortnite ecosystem, allowing players to purchase Battle Passes and other cosmetics from the in-game Item Shop. While they can purchase the currency by exchanging real money through the shop, they can also earn up to 1000 V-Bucks through the Battle Pass every season. All they have to do is reach Seasonal Level 100 to get through the entire Battle Pass and earn the V-Bucks.

However, with the launch of the Big Bang Battle Pass in Chapter 5 Season 1, players were frustrated to find out that they have to get to Seasonal Level 141 in order to avail all the V-Bucks in the Battle Pass. Many members are understandably unhappy with this change and have come forward to express their frustrations in the comments of a recent Reddit post by u/KvasirTheOld.

The Fortnite community is quite vexed about the changes to V-Bucks in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass

In response to the changes made to the Battle Pass, players expressed how they have noticed a pattern with Fortnite making changes to the V-Bucks included in the Battle Pass. They cited the Chapter 4 Season 5 OG Pass, emphasizing how despite the OG Pass, despite being full-priced, gave back fewer V-Bucks than a standard iteration.

While this could be attributed to Chapter 4 Season 5's shorter duration, it still does not justify the full price charged for the OG Pass. Additionally, players pointed out how Fortnite has increased the amount of XP needed to level up in the Battle Pass. This has in turn caused many to not even reach Seasonal Level 100 in Chapter 5 Season 1, despite the season having a week left in it.

The changes have left fans dissatisfied with the supposed gatekeeping of V-Bucks. This has caused them to miss out on these sought-after tokens, preventing them from getting their money's worth when purchasing the Battle Pass. Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

Among the frustrations, some players also added how Epic Games have removed daily quests and replaced them with match quests. This has limited the amount of XP they can get in a match, making it even more challenging to progress through the Fortnite Battle Pass.

As the Fortnite community navigates these issues and frustrations, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will make changes to the Battle Pass V-Bucks and the overall progression system in Chapter 5 Season 2.

