Fortnite community wants a feature added back to the game and with good reason

Over the years, many features have been added and removed from Fortnite. This is usually done to keep things fresh and keep players on their toes. That being said, not all features introduced make the cut. Some become the reason players tend to skip out on a season. While this may sound over exaggerated, it is true to an extent. However, on the flipside of things, certain features leave an electrifying impact.

On that note, the community has not forgotten about one feature in particular. It was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 and made gameplay more dynamic. They were called "Weather Events," and played a huge part during that phase of the storyline. By the looks of it, the community wants them back in-game and with good reason.

"Weather Events were one of the most hyped new features in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1"

Weather Events truly were one of the most hyped new features in Chapter 3 Season 1 and for good reason. While this was not the first time the island was subject to weather, these Weather Events were very different. Unlike Fog and Blizzards, Tornadoes and Lightning Storms were interactive in nature.

Players could actually be affected dynamically by these two Weather Events. Tornadoes could be used to gain vertically and allow players to redeploy their Gliders. They also had a direct impact on the environment and could toss about props and assets it came into contact with. This includes vehicles as well.

Lightning Storms were also amazing. Players could be struck by lightning and would gain a temporary movement boost for a few seconds. If the bolt of lightning came into contact with flammable material such as wood or grass, it would set it on fire.

Given these dynamics, it's easy to see why the Fortnite community loved these features. Sadly, the fun did not last for long. Once Chapter 3 Season 1 ended, the Weather Events came to an end as well. While normal Tornadoes did reappear in Chapter 3 Season 3 and Chrome Tornadoes were featured in Chapter 3 Season 4, they never had the same vibes as before; here's what a few players have to say about them:

While a lot of players joked about why Epic Games removed these Weather Events, one individual provided an explanation or sorts. While it may not be the actual reason, it does have some logic to it:

Will Weather Events ever make a comeback in Fortnite?

It's quite difficult to answer this question as the game is always changing. Epic Games has a habit of testing new features and then removing them a short while later or completely scrapping concepts. A good example of this is Portals that were planned for Chapter 2 Season 5, but never made it into the game.

As to why certain features are vaulted, it's rather unclear for the most part. It is either done because they no longer fit the theme of the season or because more work is needed to perfect them. A good example of this is Hurdling. Shortly after being introduced at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 it was vaulted due to glitches. According to leakers/data-miners, it will be officially re-added at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

That being said, while Weather Events can be added back to the game in future seasons, there is no telling when Epic Games will do this. With more and more ambitious content being planned, the roadmap seems saturated for the time being. Nevertheless, one day players will be able to once more spin around in-game using a Tornado or run like greased lightning after being struck by a bolt of energy.

