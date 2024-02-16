Fortnite community wants to relive Chapter 3 in all its glory, and with good reason

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5 Season 1. Following The Big Bang live event, things have started anew—different main characters, lore-related changes and developments, and most importantly, new in-game mechanics. While things have been good thus far, with Chapter 5 Season 1 coming to an end, the community is looking back at things.

While Chapter 4 would be the obvious choice, many players are looking further back to the end of 2021. This was when Fortnite Chapter 3 kicked off in all its glory. Following Epic Games leaking things themselves, there was a lot for the community to digest.

Although the end of Chapter 3 left many players confused and visibly upset with the live event, they cannot forget the mechanics introduced in Chapter 3, from the Spider-Man Mythics that won cookie points on the internet to Chrome weapons that are still remembered to this day. However, the most unforgettable aspects were larger-than-life creatures and environment mechanics.

The Fortnite community wants Chapter 3 mechanics back in-game

One of the key highlights of Chapter 3 was Tornadoes and Lightning Storms. These massive environmental mechanics were visible from across the map at times. These would affect small regions on the island and force players to adapt or be eliminated.

Tornadoes and Lightning Storms were introduced following the Fortnite update v19.01 and became a massive hit among players. Many within the community still praise Epic Games for these larger-than-life mechanics. It didn't just add to the gameplay but also became a core part of it. While they would get annoying at times, they were the best part of Chapter 3 Season 1.

Sadly, these mechanics were removed within the span of a season and have never been seen in-game ever again. While Chrome Tornadoes were added back during the latter part of Chapter 3, it didn't feel the same as having normal tornadoes. As such, the community is still baffled as to why Epic Games made the decision. Here are a few comments from users:

As seen in the comments, users want dynamic weather to become a permanent fixture in-game. That said, while Tornadoes and Lightning Storms are sorely missed, there is one other thing from Fortnite Chapter 3 that players miss more - Klombos.

Klombos were not just a part of Chapter 3, they were Chapter 3

When it comes to things that the community wants back in-game or wants to relive, Klombos probably top the list. These majestic giants were added to Fortnite Chapter 3 after the update v19.10 went live. They could be found roaming the island and vacuuming anything in their way.

What made them super interesting in every aspect was that while they were wildlife, they were not rideable, but they could be interacted with. Players could feed them Klomberries and use their blowholes to redeploy their Glider. This could be done indefinitely. However, the Klombos did have a dark side.

When provoked, they would attack, and since they could not be eliminated, players had no other option but to retreat and hope for the best. Other than that, these were gentle giants and are still very much loved by the Fortnite community. Here is what players have to say about them:

As seen in the comments, the community misses Klombos and wishes they were in-game. However, knowing that Epic Games removes things as per the needs of the storyline, it does not look like they will be coming back anytime soon or in the near future. It's been close to two years since they were last seen alive in-game.

With leaks predicting that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 might be Greek Mythology-themed, there is no room for Klombos next season either. That said, they will return one day, but it is uncertain when that will happen.

The only thing that players can do for now is reminisce about the past and look at Klombo-related art on social media. As such, many concept skins pay tribute to these gentle giants - perhaps one day, these concepts could find their way into the Item Shop.

