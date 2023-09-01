Fortnite community weighs in on the worst thing about Chapter 4 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 has been an absolute blast thus far. With new Milestones to complete, Vaults to rob, and Battle Pass Outfits to unlock, there's never a dull moment. While the Jungle Biome (which was received with mixed reactions) is still present on the island, Named Locations belonging to Kado Thorne have become the new hot spots.

Although everything has been going fine and dandy, the community does have a few minor complaints. While most of these are humorous in nature or sarcastic, one of them is genuine. As it turns out, the community wants tires put back into the game. As weird as it sounds, this is their only demand.

Fortnite community demands Epic Games to add back Chonkers Tires

Of all the things that the community could hate about Chapter 4 Season 4, to them, the fact that Chonkers Tires remain vaulted is unacceptable. For those hearing about this item for the first time, it's no surprise as it made its debut way back in Chapter 2 Season 6. It was the first vehicle mod to be introduced to the game and soon became a staple item.

While its primary use is to modify vehicles to make them better for off-road driving, they can also be used to break fall damage and gain a small height boost. It did not take long for players to start using them as an offensive item as well. With a well-timed throw, Chonkers Tires could be used to toss opponents off of high-ground and send them straight back to the lobby.

FNTireguy, a content creator for Fortnite, has based his entire content on this strategy. As silly as it seems, it works. That being said, Chonkers Tires were removed at the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. While stacks of them can be found on the island, players can not collect them in their Locker as a deployable item. Here's what the community has to say about Chonkers Tires:

As seen from the comments, the Fortnite community really wants Chonkers Tires back in the loot pool. For those wondering why the item was vaulted, there seems to be no explanation. Given that it was not broken and vehicles still spawn on the island with Chonkers Tires fitted onto them, it's truly bizarre, here's what users had to say:

The only possible reason as to why Chonkers Tire were vaulted is perhaps due to the Nitro Drifter vehicle. Since it has not been adjusted to make use of Chonkers Tires, using the item on it would have broken its physics. This would again lead to in-game issues that Epic Games would have to resolve. The easier thing to do was likely outright vaulting the item entirely.

All that being said, hopefully the developers figure out a way to get Chonkers Tires back into the loot pool. As it was the very first vehicle mod to be added to the game, it's a huge part of Fortnite's history. Aside from nostalgia, it's also a very good utility item to keep on hand in certain situations.

