Fortnite concept artist brings Midas' escape from The Underworld to life via comics

Midas' return has been one of the most impactful and memorable moments in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, with the iconic King of Gold returning from The Underworld after being kept prisoner by Hades for over four years. Players have been reveling in this iconic character's return and celebrating in their own ways. This is highlighted in a recent Reddit post by u/stratdantro, showcasing a hilarious iteration of Midas' escape.

The post included a series of comic panels featuring Midas trapped in The Underworld and bound by the Chains of Hades. Midas can be seen trying to jimmy his hand out of the chains before he gets a phone call from Jules, his daughter and another important character in Fortnite lore, and reveals that he has been away from her for four years.

Fortnite concept artist presents a hilarious alternative to how Midas' escape and return could have gone down

Answering the phone call with a little awkwardness, Jules greets her father and gets straight to business, discussing the possibility of breaking Midas out, to which he responds that he is already in the middle of breaking free. Jules also seemingly brings up Midas' yacht, The Marigold, and them potentially taking it back after the Society laid claim to it in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

After spending some time on the phone, Midas realizes that Jules is inviting him over to spend time with him, and Midas, being a loving father, tells her that he will get to her in an hour. This not only justifies Midas' confident demeanor and nature but also adds some humor to the already wholesome moment, as he's sure that he can easily break out of The Underworld within the hour.

Midas breaks out of the chains and puts on his crown before thinking about how excited he is that his daughter, Jules, wants to see him. He then proceeds to touch and turn the door to his cell gold, something that actually happened in Fortnite lore during the Midas' return storyline. Bending the golden door, Midas breaks out of the cell holding him and makes his way to the Chapter 5 map.

While Reddit user stratdantro's take on how Midas returned is certainly more silly and comical, it still follows the events that actually happened in the game's lore and certainly adds a layer of fatherly personality to the enigma that is Midas, who is currently wreaking havoc on the map with the Floor Is Lava LTM.

