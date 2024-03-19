The much-anticipated Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava is finally here, and Fortnite's King of Gold is back with a plot for revenge against the Greek Gods. Midas was last seen in Chapter 2 Season 3, and has since been captured and kept in The Underworld by Hades. He has now escaped and enchanted lava with his golden touch, bringing the chaos of the classic game mode back with Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM.

This article will break down how you can find the Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava map in-game and jump into the magma-filled, Golden Mud-infused chaotic game mode. We will also cover leaked quests that tie into it.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM

How to play

You can easily find the Floor Is Lava LTM from the in-game main menu. Since it is brand new, it is likely to be featured prominently in the main menu.

Once you've spotted the game mode, you can select it. This will change your current game mode to the Floor Is Lava LTM. It is important to note that it is a Squads mode, so you can gather friends or match with fellow Fortnite players to jump into this mode.

The Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM functions similarly to the original game mode. Players will land on the map just like any other regular game, looting and preparing themselves for battle. However, as the match progresses, lava will begin rising from underneath the map, and it will continue to rise before consuming the entire island.

The objective is to stay alive and above the lava to not get caught by it. Players will be allowed to build and maintain their loot, but touching the lava will cause a lot of damage. In the end, their mission is to be the last squad standing.

Challenges

The Floor Is Lava LTM brings with it a certain set of challenges that fans can complete to gain XP that allows them to progress through the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass. Completing each of these challenges will provide 10,000 XP per quest.

Listed below are all the Fortnite Midas Presents Floor Is Lava LTM challenges:

Build structures directly over lava (25)

Use a Harpoon Gun to pull a player into lava (1)

Eliminate players before touching lava (10)

Use Crash Pad Jrs. or Balloons (10)

Survive Storm Circles (10)

Damage players with Snipers or DMRs (750)

Use Bandages or Small Shield Potions (3)

Visit Named Locations (5)

Collect Legendary or Mythic items (50)

Destroy player-built structures (30)

Hit players with an SMG, an Assault Rifle, and a Shotgun in a single match (3)

Collect Olympian Powers in different matches (3)

Restore health or gain shields (250)

Gain elevation (1,500)

Hit airborne players (5)

Land in water and reach 25 players remaining (1)

Deal damage with the Thunderbolt of Zeus (5,000)

Travel distance in air after landing from the Battle Bus (1,000)

Outlast players (100)

Additionally, new Rise of Midas quests are set to go live on April 2, 2024, at 9AM ET. They will allow players to unlock rewards like the Lightning King and Zeus Medallion sprays as well as the Gilded Vengeance Pickaxe.

