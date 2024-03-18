Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes: Midas returns, Floor Is Lava LTM, Drum Gun, and more

With the first major update for Chapter 5 Season 2 set to go live on March 19, 2024, players can explore the Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes to stay aware of the changes and additions. While most of the early patch notes are based on leaks, speculations, and rumors from various sources, including veteran leaker Shiina, they still give us a good idea of what can be expected from the upcoming update.

The 29.01 update is set to add plenty of new content to Fortnite and will see the return of beloved characters and items, as well as the introduction of new Mythic weapons and game modes. That said, here are the Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes based on the hints we have received so far.

Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes for Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas returns

One of the most interesting aspects of the Fortnite 29.01 update's early patch notes is the return of Midas, the enigmatic crime boss who has become a crucial character in Fortnite's expansive lore. His return was teased in an image shared by Epic Games on all of Fortnite's official channels.

Midas has been missing from Fortnite's narrative since Chapter 2 Season 2, and while there has been speculation about his return every season since, the character has fittingly been slated to return in the first update of the Greek Mythology season.

Midas’ return to Fortnite is expected to bring a mini-event to draw attention to the character and how his presence could impact the ongoing narrative.

Reintroduction of The Floor Is Lava LTM

Midas’ possible return could also feature the Floor Is Lava LTM, retitled ‘Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava.’ This Limited Time Mode is said to feature Golden Mud instead of Lava, potentially due to Midas touching the lava and turning it Golden.

The game mode is set to function similarly to its original counterpart. It could also seemingly tie into the narrative of Midas rebelling against the Greek Gods after they captured and kept him in the Underworld.

The release of new Drum Gun rarities and the Hades Mythic

With Midas' return comes his fabled Drum Gun. Leaks suggest that the Drum Gun could receive new Epic and Legendary versions to celebrate his return. Additionally, the Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes suggest that Midas’ Mythic Drum Gun may be found by interacting with the Midas NPC on the island.

In addition to the Mythic Drum Gun, the Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes hint at the release of the Chains of Hades Mythic, first seen in the Chapter 5 Season 2 launch trailer. The Mythic was prominently featured in both teasers, hinting at Midas’ return and suggesting his ties to The Underworld and Hades.

Furthermore, the early patch notes entail the return of the iconic Egg Launcher into the Fortnite loot pool, alongside the release of Golden Chickens.

UEFN Rocket Racing

The Fortnite 29.01 update early patch notes offerings are not limited to the battle royale. The new update is expected to introduce UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) maps for the Rocket Racing game mode. Epic Games has already showcased its willingness to integrate UEFN into other game modes, such as LEGO Fortnite, with the release of the UEFN LEGO Fortnite maps.

It seems like Epic Games is bringing the UEFN magic to Rocket Racing and potentially allowing players to create custom racing maps of their own in the future.

