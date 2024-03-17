Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Midas teaser breakdown

Midas has become one of the most important and well-known characters in Fortnite’s lore, and while he was only present in the main storyline during Chapter 2 Season 2, he has left a last impact on both the players and the game’s narrative. Now, Epic Games has finally confirmed the return of Midas in a brand new teaser released through the game’s official social media channels.

This article will break down everything in the new Midas teaser, as well as what his return could mean in the grand scheme of things in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.

Everything that the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Midas teaser tells players

The teaser features Midas walking out of what seems to be The Underworld from Greek Mythology, where he was kept after being devoured by a loot shark in the Chapter 2 Season 3 launch trailer. Midas seems to have left a few bodies in his wake, showcasing his potential struggle with the souls of the damned in his time in The Underworld.

Previous leaks from the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 2 suggest that Hades kept Midas imprisoned in The Underworld, potentially due to his ties to the original King Midas from Greek Mythology. However, since Hades arrived on the Chapter 5 map as a Boss NPC, it seems like Midas has found his window to return to the world of the living, possibly with a new plan in mind.

Interestingly, Midas seems to be wielding his iconic Drum Gun, which now has a brand-new look. This could hint at the previously leaked Epic, Legendary, and Mythic versions of the Drum Gun that will supposedly be added to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 loot pool once Midas returns.

That's not all, however, as the teaser and the news tab page showcasing Midas' new look include Hades' Bite Chains being broken. This could potentially symbolize Midas breaking free from Hades' grasp, as well as hinting at the addition of the new Mythic weapon with the upcoming v29.01 update. Midas' return is also set to bring the 'Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava' LTM, which has been in the game files for a long time.

As players await Midas' official return to the Fortnite island in the upcoming v29.01 update, it will be interesting to see how he will fit into the Greek Mythology puzzle of the current season.

