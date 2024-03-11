Fortnite leaks showcase "Golden Mud" related to Floor Is Lava and Midas in development. The information was brought to light by leakers/data miners Loolo_WRLD, notkrae, and unrealhybrid. Based on the details available, it will play a role in the upcoming Floor Is Lava LTM (Limited Time Mode). While this "Golden Mud" may seem new, something similar has been featured in-game before.

During Chapter 4, mud was located in the jungle biome and proved very useful in numerous ways. It allowed players to avoid fire damage and gave them a speed boost. This made combat very interesting, as players could use numerous tactics to outsmart opponents. While there is no information on how "Golden Mud" could work, there is a theory. This article explores more.

Community theorizes about Fortnite leaks regarding "Golden Mud"

Leakers/data miners have showcased what Golden Mud would look like in-game. However, there is no information to suggest what it does. As such, while these Fortnite leaks provide insight into the item, there are no details about its functionality. This is where theory and speculation come into play.

Floor is Lava LTM will be tied to Midas. The lava will be golden in color or molten gold, rather, owing to Midas' golden touch. This is where the Golden Mud likely comes from. Taking into account that players could cover themselves in mud to gain perks in Chapter 4 Season 3, the same may apply here. However, it may not provide a positive effect.

Based on the theory provided by ImZunkz, the Golden Mud could cover players and inflict a burning effect. Since lava is known to stick to surfaces, the Golden Mud could apply to players when they come into contact with molten gold.

On the flip side, another user, JoshyCRB8, suggests that the Golden Mud could protect the user. It could function as armor, granting them some form of protection at the cost of speed.

Given that this LTM will have its own unique set of rules, either of the aforementioned theories could hold true. Nevertheless, given that Epic Games is still working on Floor Is Lava, more Fortnite leaks about the same could surface in the coming days or weeks. Perhaps more light will be shed on what Golden Mud does.

