Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 trailer breakdown

Fortnite just dropped the gameplay launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, and the trailer fully showcases all the new content that the mythological season is set to bring. From new traversal methods to POIs (Points of Interest), Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to introduce mythological elements and gameplay mechanics never seen before in Fortnite.

The trailer opens with characters from the game taking a ride in a boat on the River Styx, a part of what could be The Underworld POI ruled over by Hades. We can then see Aphrodite, one of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins, flying by with the new Wings mechanic, taking us through the massive new Mount Olympus POI.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 brings Greek Gods and their Mythic weapons to the game

The trailer showcases the Battle Pass skins for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, namely Hades, Zeus, Artemis, Poseidon, Cerberus, Medusa, and Aphrodite. Many of these skins were previously leaked to be featured in the Battle Pass, and the launch trailer confirms their inclusion.

Zeus can be seen wielding the new Lightning Bolt Mythic weapon that Brite Bomber was seen using in the previously released teaser. The trailer then showcases the offensive capabilities of the new Wings movement mechanic before presenting Hades and his Mythic, which seems to be a metal chain whip. The Hades Mythic seems to not only provide attack capabilities but also a short dash ability.

The trailer goes on to show Medusa surrounded by a large snake and Cerberus using a new Tactical Shotgun with a unique crosshair. Meanwhile, Artemis can be seen utilizing what could be Hermes's boots, which will likely allow for quicker movement and jumping abilities.

The trailer also features the Korra skin from the previously leaked Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration utilizing her water-bending power, which could likely be included as a Mythic ability later in the season. We also get to see Zeus's Lightning Bolt in action, and it appears to be one of the more powerful Mythic abilities in Fortnite, much like Iron Man's Unibeam and Goku's Kamehameha.

The trailer ends with Brite Bomber utilizing what seems to be a thermal scope that could be one of the new Weapon Mods coming to Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games is set to transform several gameplay and storyline aspects of Fortnite in the new season, and the community is excited to explore and experiment when the servers go back up.

