Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser breakdown

Fortnite just released a brand new teaser trailer for Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, and it has the community buzzing with hype and excitement. The teaser features a glimpse of what the game holds in the upcoming season, from previously leaked characters to Points of Interest (POIs) that are sure to excite any fans of Greek Mythology.

The teaser trailer opens up showcasing a brand new skin, speculated to be Artemis, from a similar skin appearing in a Chapter 5 survey sent out by Epic Games.

The character can be seen wielding a weapon with a scope, which can potentially be a Mythic Enforcer AR or a brand-new weapon entirely, while commanding a pack of wolves. The wolves have a green glow, seemingly tied to Cerberus and Hades.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 teaser trailer: Everything we know so far

Expand Tweet

The teaser trailer also features a look into a new POI filled with a green Slurp Juice-like substance, with the Greek God of the Underworld, Hades, standing in the substance and gathering power presumably from the souls of the dead. The teaser then switches to what seems to be Ruined Reels, with Raven being ambushed and eliminated by a gladiator-looking skin.

This character could be Fortnite's version of Ares, the Greek God of War, and he can be seen wielding a metal chain type of weapon, which could be the Mythic featured in the Hades teaser. The character also utilizes a Hand Cannon to eliminate an opponent, potentially hinting at the Deagle making a return in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Expand Tweet

The trailer ends with the Brite Bomber skin wielding a lightning bold, which could be Zeus' Lightning Bolt, something that has been long hinted at to become a Mythic weapon in-game.

Another interesting aspect of the teaser is that Brite Bomber can be seen in a previously unseen POI featuring massive gladiator statures. This point could be Mount Olympus, the home of the Gods in Greek Mythology and presumably Zeus' home on the Fortnite island.

All of these details, mixed with the previously revealed Myths and Mortals key art, seem to be adding up to one of the game's most mythological seasons yet, and players are undoubtedly excited to take a ride through the season of gods and monsters.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!