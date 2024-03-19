Where to find Chains Of Hades in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Fortnite's v29.01 update is finally live, and it brings a lot of new content for players to explore. One of the most exciting new additions is the Chains of Hades, a brand new Olympian Power for players to utilise in their pursuit of a Victory Royale. The weapon was first teased in the launch trailer for Chapter 5 Season 2. It was not added at launch, with Epic Games holding it off for a future update.

Now, with the arrival of the v29.01 update, the developer has finally added this Olympian Power to the loot pool, aligning with the return of Midas and the King of Gold breaking free from the control of the Overseer of the Underworld boss NPC, Hades. This article will break down how players can find the new Chains of Hades, and how this new item can help them in their battles.

How to find the Chains of Hades Olympian Power in Fortnite

The Chains of Hades, despite being a powerful weapon of the goods, is not that tough to find in-game. Players can come across it through multiple different avenues, and it can be found in chests and floor loot across the Fortnite Chapter 5 map.

You can explore the buildings, key POIs (Points of Interest), and especially the God Chests to have a chance at finding the Chains of Hades. Additionally, you can use the new Supply Drop Job Boards to call in a Supply Drop and have a higher chance of coming across this Olympian Power.

However, there is a much more challenging and engaging method to acquire the Chains Of Hades - challenge and defeat the Hades Boss NPC at the Underworld POI. Once you complete the herculean task of taking down Hades, the Fortnite Boss NPC will drop Hades' Mythic Harbinger SMG, the Aspect of Siphon, and most importantly, the Chains of Hades Olympian Power.

The Chains of Hades allows you to unleash a chain of melee attacks on your enemies, while also having the ability to pull them and items in. This adds a layer of utility to the formidable Olympian Power.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues, it remains to be seen how the Chains of Hades will impact the in-game meta and fit in with the season's overall Greek Mythology theme.

