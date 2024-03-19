Everything new in Fortnite update (v29.01) today (March 19, 2024)

The first significant update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the v29.01 update, is finally here. Epic Games is seemingly adding more intrigue to the already exciting Greek Mythology season. The new Mythic weapons and some returning ones are sure to please fans of Chapter 2's glory days and the game’s overall storyline.

This article will break down everything new in the v29.01 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, allowing players to be fully aware of the changes and additions before jumping into a match.

Note: Some information included in this article is based on leaks from multiple sources, and is thus subject to change in-game.

What the v29.01 update brings to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Chains of Hades Mythic

The Chains of Hades Mythic weapon, which was first teased in the launch trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 was not included at the start of the season. It seems like it had lore reasons behind it. With Midas’ return, he seems to have broken the chains Hades was using to keep him captive, leading to the Chains of Hades being unleashed upon the Island in the v29.01 update.

According to @Sweazyleaks on X, the weapon will function like a whip and a grapple at the same time, allowing players to pull their enemies into close range with a pull. Much like the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic, the weapon will be able to perform a combo of three attacks in a row, with the last blow being the most powerful.

New Drum Gun

Midas’ trusty weapon in Fortnite lore, the Drum Gun, has been absent for a significant part of the game. However, as the King of Gold makes his return, he brings this formidable weapon right alongside him. The weapon is receiving a brand new design as well as Epic and Legendary variants that have never been seen before in the game.

And of course, Midas’ Mythic Drum Gun is also making a return, allowing players to truly embody the character with his formidable Golden Drum Gun.

Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava LTM

The Floor is Lava LTM was first introduced to Fortnite all the way back in Chapter 1 Season 8, aligning with the volcanic theme at the time. Now, according to prominent leaker HYPEX, Epic Games has finally brought this beloved game mode back with a slight twist that makes it fit the season's overarching storyline.

Midas Presents: The Floor Is Lava LTM is set to put a unique twist on the initial game mode idea. The lava will be replaced by some sort of Golden Mud, which is there because Midas enchanted the lava with his golden touch.

Shield Bubble Jr.

A small yet still significant addition with the v29.01 update is the new Shield Bubble Jr., a miniature version of the classic Shield Bubble item from Chapter 1 Season X. Throwing this item down allows players to generate a protective force field around them that protects from all forms of damage, even the deadly Thunderbolt of Zeus.

The protective zone for the Shield Bubble Jr. is much smaller than its original counterpart, and will potentially become a sought-after item, especially in the Zero Build modes.

Additions to LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing

According to leakers @Guille_GAG and @ShiinaBR on X, the offerings of the v29.01 update are not limited to Battle Royale. The new update has also brought with it data about weapons and items coming to the LEGO game mode and the Rocket Racing mode. Certain weapons from the Battle Royale loot pool will be converted and added to the LEGO game mode. The weapons are:

Snowball Launcher

Prop-O-Matic

Goo Gun

Flint Knock Pistol

Burst Pulse Rifle

Kynera Ray Gun

Both the LEGO Fortnite mode and the Rocket Racing are set to implement the use of UEFN into them soon enough, with Epic Games adding files and hints towards these ideas in the v29.01 update.

