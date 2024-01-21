Fortnite concept artist creates a Helios Outfit, community left in awe

In a new Reddit post, Fortnite concept artist u/peco2057 has added yet another breathtaking design to their already vast library of creative concepts in the form of a Helios Outfit. Drawing inspiration from the Sun God in Greek mythology, u/peco2057's idea for a Helios Outfit puts a captivating twist on the Greek god, leaving the community in awe.

The Fortnite concept artist's idea for a Helios Outfit envisions the Sun God not as a towering and imposing figure but rather as a charming and adorable character seemingly made of flames. Surprisingly, the skin's primary allure does not come from the inclusion of a Greek god but from the reimagination of a well-known character.

Fortnite concept artist brings a whole new twist to the Sun God of Greek mythology

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Helios Outfit's design radiates a unique sense of cuteness that is powered by mythical fire, offering a fresh take on the iconic Greek deity. The Fortnite concept artist's idea for the Helios Outfit fits really well with their usual adorable design scheme for concepts. It also showcases their ability to reimagine well-known mythological figures to fit into the vibrant and joyful aesthetic of Fortnite.

The level of detail is particularly noteworthy as it features not just the Helios Outfit but also proposes additional elements that could be implemented into the skin within the Fortnite universe. The concept art includes a proposal for a feature that would allow players to customize the facial expression on the skin. A feature like this has been seen in past skins like all the members of the Seven and allows one to customize their character even further.

Furthermore, the concept brings with it two distinct styles — Unawakened and Awakened. While the Unawakened style showcases a slimmer version of the Helios Outfit, the Awakened form features a more buffed and imposing design. These two styles add a whole new layer of versatility to the concept.

The community reacts to u/peco2057's reimagination of Helios

The Fortnite community responded to u/peco2057's concept for a Helios Outfit with overwhelming positivity, and fans expressed their admiration for not just the attention to detail but also the artist's ability to blend Greek mythology with their distinctive visual style for Fortnite characters. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/peco2057 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

With recent leaks and rumors suggesting that Chapter 5 Season 2 may draw inspiration from Greek mythology, u/peco2057's concept for the Helios Outfit couldn't have come at a better time. Players are speculating that the Battle Pass would revolve around Greek gods. If the design is anything like the one proposed by the Fortnite concept artist, it would be yet another visually pleasing addition to Fortnite's vast library of characters.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!