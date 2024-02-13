Fortnite concept artist creates JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Battle Pass, community wants it in-game

In Fortnite's vast cosmetic libraries, collaborations, especially those with popular anime franchises, have established a special place of excitement and anticipation among players. In a new Reddit post by u/Secret_Language_4208, the concept artist showcased a captivating idea for a potential venture with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, the beloved anime filled with eccentric characters.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is not only one of the most renowned but also one of the most intricate anime franchises out there. A story of the Joestar family battling monstrous and powerful villains across different time periods, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has established itself as one of the most creative animes out there.

The Reddit concept for a potential collaboration with the anime by u/Secret_Language_4208 perfectly captures how the crossover could work.

The Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's concept for a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Event Pass

The concept, crafted by u/Secret_Language_4208, proposes a mini Event Pass inspired by the iconic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series. The concept draws a heavy inspiration from previous Event Passes like the one with Dragon Ball as well as the recently launched Cowabunga from the Fortnite x TMNT collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Event Pass could potentially allow players a chance to immerse themselves in the anime's rich world of Stand Energy and don outfits inspired by iconic characters from the anime. Among the highlights of all the rewards included in the Event Pass are:

A Mohammed Avdol skin,

A Jean Pierre Polnareff skin

An Old Joseph Joestar skin

A Dio Brando emoticon

The Fool Glider

Much like the Cowabunga Event Pass, the potential JoJo's Bizarre Adventure variant could allow players to complete Fortnite x JoJo's Bizarre Adventure quests in order to earn Stand Energy. This is a special currency much like Ooze that allows players to progress through the Event Pass and claim the exclusive rewards.

The concept brought with it a collective enthusiasm within the Fortnite community. Players eagerly expressed their desire to see the concept from u/Secret_Language_4208 come to fruition in-game.

Since Epic Games has already collaborated with anime franchises like Dragon Ball and Naruto, it is not far-fetched to hope for this potential collaboration to come to the title. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Comment byu/Secret_Language_4208 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Secret_Language_4208 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Secret_Language_4208 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Secret_Language_4208 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Secret_Language_4208 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

While the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Event Pass is still merely a concept, it is clear that there is enthusiasm among players to see iconic Stand users make their way into the game. Despite there being no hints from Epic Games regarding this potential collaboration, the community is holding out hope for it to become a reality soon.

