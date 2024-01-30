Fortnite concept artist creates the perfect Family Guy: Joe Swanson Bundle, community wants it in-game

Fortnite has been on a Family Guy high with the addition of the Peter Griffin and the Giant Chicken skin coming to the game. Now, a concept artist has set the community abuzz with anticipation with a Joe Swanson concept. The concept by u/DaimaoOfTheGreen brings the iconic character, Joe Swanson, from Family Guy with not just a potential skin but also showcases other creative possibilities for an in-game bundle.

The Joe Swanson bundle envisioned includes a vast array of items, including a Joe Swanson skin with two distinct styles, Casual and Police Uniform. However, that's not all, as the bundle also proposes a Joe's Bat Harvesting Tool and Quahog P.D. Badge Back Bling to showcase the themes surrounding the character and his affiliation with the Quahog Police Department.

Fortnite community reacts to a potential Joe Swanson concept in the game

While the character is disabled in the show and uses a wheelchair to get around, the concept by u/DaimaoOfTheGreen finds a workaround for this, as Joe is equipped with mechanical legs that he can use to traverse the terrain.

This technique was previously used with the Mecha Morty skin from Chapter 2 Season 7. It could provide a creative solution of not only addressing Joe's unique characteristics but also adding personality within Fortnite's context.

The concept artist, u/DaimaoOfTheGreen, is one of the most prominent concept artists in the Fortnite community, seamlessly blending iconic characters into the game for potential collaborations, such as the recent Broly skin concept from Dragon Ball Super. With this new concept, u/DaimaoOfTheGreen perfectly demonstrates how a Joe Swanson skin could work in the game.

The community's reaction to the Joe Swanson concept by u/DaimaoOfTheGreen has been overwhelmingly positive and filled with applause for ideas, with players expressing their appreciation for the concept's creative and unique design. Some players even playfully imagined a showdown between Joe Swanson and Morty in the game due to the similarities in their mechanical adaptations.

While the concept did garner support from the community, some expressed a desire to see a Joe Swanson skin with functional legs since that happened once during the show. Additionally, others pointed out that the police badge back bling probably would not be included due to Epic Games' tendency to avoid anything police-related. Some of the most notable reactions are listed below:

While this is still a fan concept, the Fortnite community remains hopeful of the beloved Joe Swanson joining Peter Griffin and the Giant Chicken in the Fortnite x Family Guy club.

