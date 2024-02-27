Fortnite concept artist creates the perfect Gorillaz cosmetic bundle, community wants it in-game

Collaborations have become a cornerstone in the Fortnite universe, and the game's community is consistently coming up with ideas and concepts that manage to leave players wishing for more. This is exactly the case with a recent Reddit post by u/murdocthenob which showcases the concept for a potential Gorillaz x Fortnite collaboration, leaving the community in awe of its sheer detail.

Gorillaz is an English virtual band, and they first debuted in the music world with their self-titled album in 2001, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett all the way back in 1998.

The band has since grown in popularity due to the members' unique personas and musical abilities, something that u/murdocthenob paid attention to when envisioning their version of a Gorillaz x Fortnite collaboration.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite community loves the idea of an in-game collaboration with Gorillaz

The concept bundle designed by u/murdocthenob brings each member of the Gorillaz band to life with detail, with the artist loving rendering different skins for all 4 members: 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs. The concept artist even went as far as giving the skins different styles and customization options, adding more depth to the concept.

Additionally, they designed and displayed back blings, pickaxes, and gliders inspired by the band members, with everything from a Mike The Monkey back bling to 2-D's leading Microphone pickaxe being included in the bundle. The incredible attention to detail and respect for the band's history in the concept showcase u/murdocthenob's love for the virtual musical group, which seems to have resonated with the community.

Additionally, the concept also features elements that allow it to impact every single game mode in the Fortnite hub, as it features a Geep car body for the Rocket Racing game mode alongside seven different Gorrilaz songs as Jam Tracks for the Fortnite Festival game mode. This proves how u/murdocthenob thought of all the different aspects of the game when coming up with the concept.

The community is understandably buzzing with anticipation ever since u/murdocthenob shared their concept on Reddit, with players especially expressing their excitement for potentially seeing and embodying the entire Gorillaz crew in a match. Players even wondered how good the lobby music and Fortnite Jam Tracks included in the collaboration concept would be in-game. Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Comment byu/murdocthenob from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/murdocthenob from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/murdocthenob from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/murdocthenob from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/murdocthenob from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

As players continue to admire u/murdocthenob's Gorillaz concept bundle, the community hopes to see this collaboration come to life within the game in the future.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!