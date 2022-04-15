Fortnite concept artist gives Moon Knight a 'Sunny' golden twist

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to get more superhero skins during this timeframe. This includes Peacemaker, Batman, and Moon Knight. Sadly, neither of them have been added to the item shop or even leaked as of yet.

Thus far, players have only received an abundance of Coachella cosmetics and Super Styles from the Battle Pass. Some fans were so upset that they even blamed the recent Jean-Michel Basquiat collaboration for the cause of the delay.

While some waddled in their sadness, others, such as Kakaldeira, who is a prominent Fortnite concept artist, took matters into her own hands. Rather than waiting for Epic Games to introduce Moon Knight to the game, the artist created her own version of the superhero: Sun Knight.

The 'Sun Knight' cosmetic is causing quite the hype in the Fortnite community

Taking inspiration from Moon Knight and Konshu, the artist in question created a mock-up using Midas and Oro skins. Given their connection to the Egyptian Sun God Aton, the crossover is well placed.

They don't look very different from the original MCU versions of the actual characters. The only notable difference between Oro and Konshu is the missing beak. Other than that, the characters look spot on and truly deserve a place in the game.

However, given the intellectual property rights formalities, they are likely to remain a community creation. Nevertheless, fans are hopeful that Epic Games will take notes and bring these creations to life in the Metaverse.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN Fortnite needs to start taking notes @Kakaldeira This is sick!!Fortnite needs to start taking notes @Kakaldeira This is sick!! 🔥🔥Fortnite needs to start taking notes

When will the Moon Knight collaboration occur in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

Currently, three episodes of Moon Knight have aired thus far, with another three to go. Given how Epic Games works with collaborations involving superheroes, the cosmetics for the character should have been in the game by now.

Furthermore, since Donald Mustard also hinted towards the same via a cryptic reflection post, it's rather unclear what happened. The only logical explanation is that the developers will release the cosmetics towards the end of the series, sometime before the last episode airs on May 4, 2022

If the cosmetics do come before the month of May begins, they should be leaked by or after April 22, 2022. If they are not showcased by then, it means that either the collaboration fell through or leakers haven't been able to gain access to the cosmetics. Loopers will have to keep their 'Crescent Darts' crossed and hope for the best.

Edited by Shaheen Banu