Fortnite Creative Director all but confirms Moon Knight skin for Chapter 3 Season 2

With the latest release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players are all but ready for more exciting collaborations headed their way like the previous season, where they enjoyed all things Spider-Man. The community is speculating on the addition of more skins and cosmetics with the release of new TV shows and films.

Doctor Strange and the Prowler skins have been added to the current season's Battle Pass, and loopers will see more Marvel skins incoming this season. From Obi-Wan to Wanda Maximoff, several renditions and concept arts have been floating around the internet, sparking the debate on the next collaboration.

However, with last week's release of Marvel Studios' brand, new Disney+ show Moon Knight receiving positive reviews from fans, the hype around the Moon Knight skin in Fortnite has been boosted. While there hasn't been an official announcement, Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard tweeted something that might hint at the upcoming collab.

Fortnite Creative Director Donald Mustard hints at possible Moon Knight collab in Chapter 3 Season 2

Donald Mustard recently posted a cryptic tweet with a picture to his followers. The tweet sparked a comment frenzy where fans were quick to spot the reference to the picture in context here.

The picture is a perfect reflection of the scenery in the water body. However, there was no caption posted with the picture, rather just an eye emoji hinting that something is coming.

Fans were quick to spot the resemblance between the picture and a scene from the first episode of Marvel Studios' Disney+ show Moon Knight. Now, as speculations go, there have been some strong leaks and guesses hinting at a possible Moon Knight skin collaboration in the current chapter.

Happy Power @HappyPower



Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!



cc: Moon KNIGHT x Fortnite?Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!cc: @ShiinaBR Moon KNIGHT x Fortnite?Epic Games & Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to a premiere event for the upcoming Moon Knight show!cc: @ShiinaBR https://t.co/JjFhXoHrC5

Further speculations also state that Epic Games and Disney invited some Fortnite content creators to the premiere event of the Moon Knight show. This further suggests that a collaboration with Marvel's latest antihero will be in the game.

Other upcoming collab skins to Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has changed the way loopers play the game in a drastic manner. From removing builds for the first couple of weeks to making Zero Build a permanent game mode, the current season purely relies on tactical superiority rather than just being good at building.

With the current Battle Pass collab with two Marvel skins and Mary Jane skin also released in the Item Shop, the game may see more collaborations with skins and in-game cosmetics in the upcoming weeks. With the upcoming release of the Zero War comic, new skins can arrive on the island, which might or might not be a Marvel character.

Other than that, possible future collaborations featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi, Sonic The Hedgehog, and Billie Eilish have been previously hinted at by the loopers. While the community continues to speculate on the collaborations, players can't seem to stay away from all the fun they are having playing the game.

Edited by Danyal Arabi