Fortnite concept artist reimagines Kit to bring in the Christmas cheer

With the Fortnite holiday season in full swing, the community is treated to delightful skin concepts that reimagine beloved outfits in a festive light. In a new concept, Reddit user u/sas_sans_06 recently displayed their creativity with a Christmas-themed reskin of Kit, the iconic feline counterpart to Meowscles from Chapter 2 Season 3.

The concept brings Christmas cheer to Kit and introduces charming details that capture the holiday spirit, including changes to Kit's emote and new stickers to go with the concept.

New fan concept turns Kit into a Fortnite Christmas icon

The fan-made concept envisions a Kit adorned in a Christmas-inspired Reskin, turning the fan-favorite skin into a festive delight. The reskin uses a vibrant color scheme of red, green, and yellow to create a seasonal and joyful appearance.

While the design retains the core elements of Kit's original Fortnite look, the new color scheme infuses it with a cheerful Christmas twist.

In addition to the recolored outfit, the Reddit post also proposes a dynamic headlight color scheme. During the skin's built-in emote, the headlight on Kit's chest would undergo a magical transformation, changing colors from red, blue, green, and yellow to add a captivating visual element to the skin.

Additionally, in a clever nod to the game's holiday festivities, u/sas_sans_06 also proposes a special built-in emote that goes with the Christmas spirit. Instead of using the heavy metal remix of the Meowscles theme, the concept emote incorporates the holiday music that plays when players are near Christmas trees that are scattered across the map.

The community reacts to u/sas_sans_06's Christmas Kit concept

The Fortnite community took to the comments to express their appreciation for u/sas_sans_06's Kit redesign, with fans praising how the new design does justice to Kit's original look while adding its own twist to it. Some players even suggested names for the skin and how the concept can be made even better with a sleigh instead of a bike.

Meanwhile, others complimented the new look while expressing their desire for Kit to get more love from Epic Games and reimaginations for his design. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

While Winterfest 2023 has already graced the Fortnite realm with seasonal joy, the Christmas-themed Kit concept by u/sas_sans_06 sparks a sense of a missed opportunity. The skin's dynamic features and charm could have added an extra layer of excitement to the Winterfest celebrations. However, as of now, the concept remains a reminder of the community's creativity.

