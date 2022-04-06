Fortnite concept brings Peter Griffin skin to life, and it's everything we expected

Fortnite has had crossovers with nearly every brand imaginable. Characters from Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Street Fighter, Tomb Raider, Rick and Morty, Stranger Things, Dune, Cobra Kai, and more have all made their way into the meta, with several more likely on the way.

Many brands have collided in the game, resulting in a world where anything is possible. It would not be a surprise to see something like a Riverdale or Planet of the Apes crossover in the future.

That's why it's totally believable that the game may introduce a Family Guy x Fortnite Peter Griffin skin. This particular skin isn't real, but that doesn't mean it isn't a possibility. Here's what the skin could look like.

Peter Griffin Fortnite skin concept looks great

The concept comes courtesy of Camashorts and Sinx6 on YouTube.

The skin looks pretty good, and a lot like the character in the show, Family Guy. He's a rather large, somewhat lumpy person, and the skin perfectly reflects his physical attributes. It's a great concept, and it could end up being used by Epic Games in some capacity in the future.

Epic Games has used a lot of concept art and skins in the game before, with skins like Tender Defender and Minty E.L.F. coming from the community.

Peter Griffin skin concept (Image via Sinx6 on YouTube)

However, with a collaboration, there’s a likelihood that the skin will come from Fortnite artists and not from the community. Characters will have to be made by authorized creators and not members of the community.

While this particular skin might not make it into the game, a Peter Griffin skin could come someday. Epic Games released a survey last year asking about potential skins they wanted to add.

MagicMan! @MagicManDBS MagicMan! @MagicManDBS Later on I will be posting all of thoughts and reactions to some of options that they gave me. twitter.com/MagicManDBS/st… Later on I will be posting all of thoughts and reactions to some of options that they gave me. twitter.com/MagicManDBS/st… For now all I'm gonna say is that peter griffin was mentioned in the fortnite survey again. twitter.com/MagicManDBS/st… For now all I'm gonna say is that peter griffin was mentioned in the fortnite survey again. twitter.com/MagicManDBS/st… https://t.co/zzAk43Jb7p

Tons of characters, including a few that have already been introduced, were on the survey. Peter Griffin was, too. Not everything that was on that survey is going to make it into the game at some point, but all of them at least have a slight chance of being added.

For now, players will have to settle for this concept of Peter Griffin firing dual-wield Scars and rapid-fire rocket launchers. In the video. he is also seen swinging a diamond Minecraft sword, something that might also eventually be used in a collaboration. However, this is up to Epic Games.

