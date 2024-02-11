Fortnite concert cut short after opponents open fire, community states it's like a scene from an action movie

While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 can sometimes be a hub for wholesome player interactions, things don't always go according to plan. In a new Reddit clip by u/FuzzySamurai, they showcase how their attempt at a virtual concert was cut short when they were spotted by an enemy, becoming a source of both amusement and shock for the community.

The new Fortnite Festival game mode brought with it the Jam Tracks, songs that players can not only play in the Fortnite Festival game mode but also perform different elements of as an emote. In the Reddit clip, u/FuzzySamurai and their squad were performing a peculiar mashup of elements from different Jam Tracks, attracting an enemy squad's attention.

Fortnite community reacts to Redditor's in-game concert turning into a chaotic battle

The Reddit clip unfolded in a squads match in Chapter 5 Season 1, and it sees u/FizzySamurai donning the newly-released Raiden Outfit and their squad with their concert set up at the Pleasant Piazza POI. As the player's squad was in the midst of a musical performance, their gathering attracted the attention of an enemy team wearing the Crystal skin.

While the enemy squad initially seemed friendly and interested in the player's musical performance, the Crystal-clad squad soon unleashed a barrage of shots upon u/FizzySamurai and their teammates.

Caught off guard and taken by surprise, u/FizzySamurai found themselves knocked down. However, the scene took an entirely new turn when the skirmish between the two squads was accentuated by a rocket from the Anvil Rocket Launcher.

As the rocket descended to the ground, the situation could not help but prompt comparisons to a scene straight out of a heart-pounding action movie. Fortunately, one of u/FuzzySamurai's teammates, sporting the Isaac Clarke skin, was able to pick the player and rescue them from the midst of the mayhem.

The Fortnite community reacted with awe to the adrenaline-fueled spectacle showcased by u/FuzzySamurai. While many compared the scene to something you would see in an action movie, especially with the rocket from the Anvil Rocket Launcher, others joked about how the enemy potentially attacked u/FuzzySamurai and their squad because of the questionable performances.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

As the Fortnite community finds amusement in u/FuzzySamurai's failed concert attempt, the Reddit clip perfectly highlights how matches can take an unexpected turn at any given moment, and it is best to remain prepared in case things go south.

