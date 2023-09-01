Fortnite confirms the status of AFK XP in Chapter 4 Season 4

Does AFK XP work in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Well, according to Epic Games, it most certainly does. This is great news for players of all ages, as they can earn some easy XP by just being present on a map. Based on the official information at hand, players can still receive passive XP based on playtime, irrespective of the Accolade device being present.

This means that even if the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite)/Creative 2.0 map has no Accolade device activated, players are still liable to gain some XP. Given that UEFN has been out for a few months, Epic Games has been hard at work fine-tuning things to make the experience better. That said, having the Accolade device activated does yield a few more benefits.

Fortnite's Accolade device for UEFN will be a game-changer for the Fortnite community

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Expand Tweet

The Accolade device is important for UEFN as it allows creators to assign XP to certain tasks in-game. This allows them to direct the flow of activities that players must undertake to earn experience points. If these tasks are not carried out, players will only earn passive or AFK XP. While this is not bad, it does slow down the leveling process to a large extent.

Having said that, the Accolade device works similarly to the old one but is much more refined in nature. There are more protocols in place, and calibration is done to ensure fair play once the map is published. Here are a few examples of the Accolades present in UEFN:

First Landing - First player in the match to touch the ground

- First player in the match to touch the ground Early Bird - First player to pick up a Legendary item

- First player to pick up a Legendary item Gift of Life - First player in the match to reboot a player

- First player in the match to reboot a player Open Season - 3 wildlife hunted in a match

- 3 wildlife hunted in a match Shotgun Expert - 500 Shotgun damage in a match

With the introduction of UEFN, Accolades can be much more complex in nature. It all depends on what the creator has in mind and whether or not players are willing to undertake complex tasks to earn XP. Nevertheless, simply being present on the map will yield AFK XP, so it's not a complete loss either way. That said, there is some bad news.

The UEFN Accolade device has been disabled

Expand Tweet

Just a few days after the UEFN Accolade device was introduced, players managed to break it, and it was then disabled. It's unclear what transpired, but going by logic, it's likely that someone found a way to exploit the UEFN Accolade device to gain large amounts of XP in a very short amount of time.

Considering that Epic Games has been at work trying to stop Fortnite XP maps from running rampant, disabling the UEFN Accolade device was their only option. That said, it will be added back, but the question remains when? Given how complex these things are, fixing it will not be an easy or simple task. Nevertheless, having an Accolade device for UEFN is a great step forward.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!