Fortnite Cosmic chests have ruined Kymera cosmetics for players, this is why

Fortnite Season 7 has been an absolute treat. Despite the meticulous planning and effort, a few issues have arisen, namely the lack of easily available alien artifacts, which are needed to unlock Kymera customizations.

Although Epic Games put a lot of effort into the current season, this aspect of it has been overlooked, and players are not thrilled about it. While those who don't own a Battle Pass don't really care, those who do are left feeling hopeless and angry as the season draws to a close.

Honestly haven't used my artifacts yet and I'm really annoyed y'all stopped giving the weekly ones, literally forcing us to get the rest from cosmic chests which idk if I'll be able to get 360 of before the season ends. Currently at 207, so I need 153 more... — You've been Garthed 🧨💥👮‍♂️🔫 #BLM (@Pandragon420) August 20, 2021

Fortnite Cosmic Chests are the worst feature this season

Fortnite Season 7 week 10 was the last time that alien artifacts spawned on the island, and according to data miners and leakers, there are no more coming to the game this season. While this shouldn't be an issue, loopers are now forced to look for comic chests to find more.

Fortnite should never make shit have need to get a certain amount, idk why its a problem to add more, if you got the max, other artifacts will disappear, or if ur one off and you collect an artifact, you get only one collected, wtf — 🛸LTR3_YT🛸 (@lucastherabbid3) August 17, 2021

Based on the bulk of players trying to max out their Kymera set, collecting alien artifacts from Cosmic chests is not at all fun for a variety of reasons.

For starters, the Cosmics don't spawn in solo mode, which is very popular given how lone wolves enjoy the thrill of playing by themselves.

Another reason is that Cosmic chests are a rare sight in-game. Even when spotted, the chances of successfully opening them are low, as teammates often don't care about it, or are eliminated while trying to open it.

Either way, by the looks of it, players now wanting to find alien artifacts will have to grind, which for the most part is time consuming and makes no sense.

Literally at least make it so that we can open them solo everybody who don’t care about them shouldn’t make the people who do suffer just coz this game is complicated — GodOfThunder (@KaiCornish4) August 20, 2021

For example, finding alien artifacts is easy since they are found in fixed locations. On the other hand, Cosmic chests spawn randomly, and when combined with the aforementioned issues, finding and opening one feels more like a job than fun at this point in time.

Here's how a few loopers feel about the Cosmic chests in Fortnite Season 7:

You gotta give us more ways to get artifacts



Cosmic chests are way too slow and I’ve already got all the ones around the map. And I STILL need 100+ more :( — Scuffed05 (@scuffed05) August 20, 2021

Fr. It's easier and there's no dumb teammates who don't want to listen and just not cooperate, being utter nincompoops — ⭐💜💀Star Riley💀💜⭐ (@LadyDarkness47) August 20, 2021

@FortniteGame #FortniteSurvey do not make any more quests that require you to work with others that yield battlepass rewards. IE: cosmic chests — Fortnite Dad (@BigPapaFortnite) August 20, 2021

I found two in the last two games I played… sadly my teammates wanted nothing to do with them. I wish they make them a Solo Quest mission later on. I need to get more artifacts for Kymera. — Matthew Dennis (@Matthew95700780) June 13, 2021

My squad mates aren't playing because they have fled the city because of summer vacation (I have no vacation from work until well past the summer)

AGh... I'm doomed pic.twitter.com/C2WNfOr8NC — Potatostein CEO of slow lineart (@Von_Potatostein) August 20, 2021

Although some players have managed to find a work around for this issue by playing in bot lobbies by using a second device, the issue has largely been ignored by Epic Games.

With the season coming to an end, and with thousands of players yet to collect their fill of alien artifacts, it's left to be seen how the developers remedy this issue before Fortnite Season 8 begins.

My advice would be to try do bot lobbies with a friend if you or they have access to a second device and just grind 👍🏻 it sucks but you gotta pray the rng is kind in each chest



I hope to god epic never add a feature like this again for a cosmetic. This shit was worse than... — D△⃒⃘RK SCAMANDER (@Pat_Scamander) August 20, 2021

