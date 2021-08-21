Fortnite Cosmic chests have ruined Kymera cosmetics for players, this is why

Fortnite Season 7 has been an absolute treat. Despite the meticulous planning and effort, a few issues have arisen, namely the lack of easily available alien artifacts, which are needed to unlock Kymera customizations.
Although Epic Games put a lot of effort into the current season, this aspect of it has been overlooked, and players are not thrilled about it. While those who don't own a Battle Pass don't really care, those who do are left feeling hopeless and angry as the season draws to a close.
Fortnite Cosmic Chests are the worst feature this season
Fortnite Season 7 week 10 was the last time that alien artifacts spawned on the island, and according to data miners and leakers, there are no more coming to the game this season. While this shouldn't be an issue, loopers are now forced to look for comic chests to find more.
Based on the bulk of players trying to max out their Kymera set, collecting alien artifacts from Cosmic chests is not at all fun for a variety of reasons.
For starters, the Cosmics don't spawn in solo mode, which is very popular given how lone wolves enjoy the thrill of playing by themselves.
Another reason is that Cosmic chests are a rare sight in-game. Even when spotted, the chances of successfully opening them are low, as teammates often don't care about it, or are eliminated while trying to open it.
Either way, by the looks of it, players now wanting to find alien artifacts will have to grind, which for the most part is time consuming and makes no sense.
For example, finding alien artifacts is easy since they are found in fixed locations. On the other hand, Cosmic chests spawn randomly, and when combined with the aforementioned issues, finding and opening one feels more like a job than fun at this point in time.
Here's how a few loopers feel about the Cosmic chests in Fortnite Season 7:
Although some players have managed to find a work around for this issue by playing in bot lobbies by using a second device, the issue has largely been ignored by Epic Games.
With the season coming to an end, and with thousands of players yet to collect their fill of alien artifacts, it's left to be seen how the developers remedy this issue before Fortnite Season 8 begins.
