Fortnite cosplayer brings Artemis to life in spot-on makeover

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought a lot of new content that has instantly been welcomed by many players in the community, with the Greek Mythology theme proving to be a popular setting among most. One particular aspect that the new season has garnered acclaim for is the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass, bringing the pantheon of Greek gods to the island.

While the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass is filled with highlights ranging from Zeus to Hades, one of the skins fits Fortnite's theme better than the others - the Artemis outfit. It has earned a lot of love from the community, which is accentuated by a recent Artemis cosplay by X user @Nadyasonika.

Fortnite cosplayer brings the game's take on the Greek goddess of the Hunt to life in a breathtaking manner

In an X post shared by the cosplayer, they showcased an almost 1:1 recreation of what the Artemis skin looks like in Fortnite. A particular highlight of the character's design is her dark purple hair, a color scheme that is consistent with Artemis' moonlit abilities. This aspect of the character is perfectly captured in @Nadyasonika's cosplay as she sports purple hair with some black undertones.

The most impressive aspect of @Nadyasonika's cosplay is the translation of Artemis' armor into real life. The in-game look for the character sports a luminescent outfit with streaks of bright blue and a theme of the night sky being consistent throughout the outfit.

The cosplayer replicated this otherworldly look in their recreation flawlessly, with the outfit being adorned with armor plates and even a sleeve on the left arm, highlighting the cosplayer's attention to detail. That isn't all, however, as @Nadyasonika also added a band of shotgun shells to the outfit.

How to get the Artemis skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The Artemis skin is included among other members like Zeus and Poseidon of the Greek Pantheon in the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass and can be found on Page 11 of the Battle Pass. Players can unlock the Artemis skin by reaching seasonal level 70 and purchase it using 9 Battle Stars.

While weekly XP quests have been seemingly nerfed in Chapter 5 Season 2, players can still utilize other new aspects of the game such as the Midas Presents: Floor Is Lava LTM or Creative experiences to get their hands on a ton of XP and quickly progress through the battle pass.

