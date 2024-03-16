"They really nerfed weekly XP this season": Fortnite community upset with low XP rewards

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has brought a ton of new changes and additions to the game, including new POIs (Points of Interest) and weapons. It seems like the alterations also extend to the XP side of things. Epic Games has reduced the amount of XP players gain by completing weekly quests, bringing it down from 15K XP to 10K XP per quest.

This change is not sitting well with the community, and players are coming forward and expressing their frustration with it. Such is the case with a recent Reddit post shared by u/KvasirTheOld, who highlighted the discrepancy between weekly XPs from previous seasons and the current ones in Chapter 5 Season 2. They said:

"They really nerfed weekly XP this season"

Fortnite community frustrated with reduced XP in Chapter 5 Season 2

In the Reddit post, u/KvasirTheOld shared a screenshot of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Week 1 quests, each of which gives players 10K XP for the Battle Pass. This comes out to a total of 60K XP. However, the issue lies in the fact that in order to level up once through the Battle Pass, players need 80,000 XP. This has understandably upset the community.

In response to u/KvasirTheOld highlighting the issue with the Weekly XP quests, many players came forward with their own takes on the situation. Reddit user u/StantheHero reminisced about the older days of the game when players were able to progress through three or four levels of the Battle Pass with one week's worth of challenges.

Additionally, Reddit user u/BeanBurrito668 brought up the XP tokens that were made available to players during Chapter 2 Season 2. u/KvasirTheOld also brought up the punch cards from Chapter 2.

Amid the nostalgia for efficient XP, Reddit user u/IMsoSavage theorized that Epic Games keeps reducing the XP gained from Battle Royale game modes to divert player traffic towards LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.

Meanwhile, Reddit user u/Trylena highlighted the Save The World game mode, which used to give up to 100,000 XP for weekly quests but now only offers around 70,000 XP.

For now, Fortnite players continue to navigate the low XP rewards in Chapter 5 Season 2. It remains to be seen if and how Epic Games will heed the calls of the community and make any changes to the weekly quests.

