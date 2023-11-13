Fortnite cosplayer brings Peely Bone to life in spot-on makeover

In the creative and vibrant world of Fortnite, players are constantly pushing the boundaries of imagination to recreate their favorite characters with stunning accuracy. One recent standout in the cosplay community comes from Reddit user u/crazy_Bushranger, who brought the iconic character Peely Bone to life in an accurate and lifelike makeover.

Peely has become somewhat of a mascot in Fortnite owing to his funny yet adorable banana-like appearance. Throughout the seasons, the character has received multiple variations, including the spooky Peely Bone.

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4, Peely Bone brought the Halloween spirit to the banana mascot, and u/crazy_Bushranger has done an excellent job recreating that in their cosplay.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite cosplayer showcases exceptional makeover skills for Peely Bone cosplay

The transformation displayed in the cosplay undertaken by u/crazy_Bushranger is nothing short of impressive, with the full-body banana suit, a staple of the original Peely costume, serving as the foundation for this makeover. What sets this apart is the detailing that went into half of the suit, which was blacked out and painted to resemble a skeletal structure.

One of the key aspects that makes this Peely Bone cosplay stand out is the attention to detail. From the accurate recreation of what's meant to be Peely Bone's brain to painting and highlighting the skeletal side, every element of the costume is clearly crafted with love and passion for the character. The combination of these details creates a result that is a striking contrast between the ominous skeletal half and the vibrant banana.

The Reddit post by u/crazy_Bushranger showcased that their love for Peely Bone is not limited to the costume, as the user also uses a skull mask painted in half to match the rest of the costume, with one half representing the skull and the other representing the adorable Peely face we all know and love.

The cosplay garnered admiration and attention within the Fortnite community, with fans of Peely Bone praising u/crazy_Bushranger for their attention to detail in the comments under the Reddit post. Listed below are some notable reactions:

Comment byu/crazy_Bushranger from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/crazy_Bushranger from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/crazy_Bushranger from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/crazy_Bushranger from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

This faithful recreation of Peely Bone just goes to show the love and appreciation that the Fortnite community has for the vast array of characters in the game. While cosplay is just one of many avenues, players have consistently showcased their love for the game through different means and mediums.

By bringing together the whimsical and macabre side of Peely Bone, this cosplayer displayed an undoubtedly unique take on the character and successfully captured the essence of Epic Games' imaginative character roster.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!