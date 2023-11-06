'Fortnite iOS players got the new map early': Satirical Reddit post goes viral

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has taken players on a nostalgia-filled journey back to the beloved Chapter 1 map, rekindling the magic of the game's early days. However, a satirical Reddit post titled "Shoutout to the iOS players, who are finally ahead of us" has gone viral, poking fun at the long-standing issue of iOS players being locked in a time capsule.

This return to the Chapter 1 map has been a dream come true for many veteran players who have fond memories of the island's original weapons, locations, and iconic landmarks. For iOS players, though, this dream is tinged with a touch of irony.

In Chapter 2 Season 3, a dispute between Epic Games and Apple over the latter's App Store policies led to Fortnite being removed from the App Store. The consequences were twofold as the game was no longer available for download, and iOS players who had already installed the game found themselves stuck in Chapter 2 Season 3 and unable to receive updates.

Fortnite community jokingly makes light of the iOS situation

Amid the flurry of excitement surrounding the return to the OG map, a Reddit post appeared featuring a screenshot of the Chapter 2 Season 3 map on an iOS device. The poster humorously pointed out the older map in a lighthearted nod to the iOS players' unique situation.

The post quickly gained traction within the Fortnite community, with players from all over joining in on the joke. While iOS players have been patiently awaiting their return to regular updates, this funny moment highlighted the long-standing disparity.

Such a joke is a playful yet unfortunate reminder of the situation iOS players have found themselves in. While others are enjoying the excitement and nostalgia of the returning OG map, iOS players have been left with a version of Fortnite frozen in time, unable to experience the latest updates or explore the Chapter 1 map.

The ongoing dispute between Fortnite and Apple

While the post brought some much-needed lightheartedness to the situation, it poses the question of whether Epic Games can truly find a solution regarding their issues with Apple's App Store policies, as the ongoing disagreement has proved to be a great hindrance for iOS players. As of writing, there have been no new developments in this situation.

The community's ability to find humor in cases of adversity was showcased while also underscoring the collective hope for a resolution to the rift between Epic Games and Apple.

As the Fortnite world celebrates its return to the OG map, iOS players can join in on the laughter while patiently awaiting their potential turn to embark on the nostalgic adventure of Chapter 4 Season 5.

